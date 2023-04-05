9 events to check out in Dublin over the Easter bank holiday weekend

Hurray for the extra long weekend.

If you're lucky enough to have Good Friday off work, then you're about to have a for day work week, and if you're wondering how you'll possibly fill the time, then you have come to the right place. Whether you're looking for an Easter trail, a sober night club, or to go bargain-hunting, there is plenty going on in Dublin over the bank holiday weekend.

Dublin Pop Up Kilo Store

The kilo pop-up sale is back for all you sustainable guys and girlies. There will be 5 tonnes of garments for you to sift through, and each kilo will cost €30.

Tickets do need to be purchased ahead of time, so make sure to secure yours to avoid disappointment.

Location:

The Morrison

When:

Saturday April 8th, 10am - 4pm

Taylor Swift Bottomless Brunch

Swifties, your time has come. Happy's Bar are hosting a Taylor Swift themed brunch on Saturday and Sunday, with slots at 1pm and 3:30pm, costing €30 for 90 minutes of bottomless dranks. I doubt you'll find a better setting to cry-sing "All Too Well" (the 10 minute version ofc).

Location:

Happy's Bar, Aston Quay

When:

Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th April

Easter for Every Bunny

Airfield is a great spot for a family day out, and they have a series of activities on during Easter. They've got a scavenger hunt, new lambs to see, and some more cracking Easter activities to try, as well as their beautiful gardens to walk around.

Location:

Airfield Estate, Kilmacud

When:

1st - 16th April, 9:30am - 5pm

Sober Rave

This sober event takes place at The Complex Gallery & Studios in Dublin 7, and is for those who want to let their freak fly without the influence of alcohol.

As stated on-site, while this event isn't anti-anything, it instead "wants to promote rave energy without the need for alcohol/drugs." It compares it to the feeling of dancing around your bedroom to a song you love, a distinct feeling and joy we all know too well.

Location:

The Complex, Dublin 7

When:

Saturday April 8th, 7pm - 10pm

Church of Rihanna

Good Friday, but make it great. That's exactly what The Well is doing this weekend to kick off the banker, with a Rihanna themed evening, with a non-stop Rihanna playlist, Riri drag performances, Rihanna visuals all over, and even Riri spot prizes on the night.

Location:

The Well, Dublin 2

When:

Friday April 7th, from 11pm

Mother: Easter Bank Holiday Sunday Special

Mother DJs Ghostboy & Ruth Kavanagh go back to back on the main floor this coming bank holiday Sunday while upstairs, GLAMO brings her ecstatic etheral energy to the library.

Grab your tickets from Eventbrite.

Location:

LoSt LaNe, Grafton Street

When:

Sunday April 9th, from 11pm

Easter Treasure Trail

In aid of the DSPCA, Kilruddery are hosting an Easter treasure trail and family weekend. 30 minutes out of Dublin, across the two days, children big and small will be given the opportunity to eggs-plore the beautiful grounds of Killruddery with a very special Easter themed treasure trail and family event.

Tickets can be bought on-site now.

Location:

Killruddery Gardens,

When:

Sunday and Monday April 9th and 10th, 10am - 3:30pm

Moore Street Easter Market

With Easter fast approaching, Moore Street are kicking off the celebrations with this new market, taking place from Thursday 6th April until Saturday 8th. It will take place between 11am and 5pm, and you can expect food, crafts, and live music.

Location:

Moore Street

When:

Thursday April 6th - Saturday April 8th, 11am - 5pm

Scéal Bakery Pop-up

Ever since Scéal stopped their regular Thursday and Saturday schedule, we've been devastated. There's nothing quite like their pastries in Dublin, which is why it's even more exciting when they have a pop-up event, like this Saturday.

Their special for the weekend is a Shokupan bun filled with lush vanilla crème diplomat, finished with a burnt honey and chocolate glaze and a sprinkle of sea salt. And naturally they'll have some hot cross buns too.

Location:

Fumbally Stables

When:

Saturday April 8th, 10am - 1pm

