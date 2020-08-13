Close

A French-style mini food market is happening in Dublin tomorrow 

By Sarah Finnan

August 13, 2020 at 11:24am

Happening in the Whelehans Wines car park this Friday, the market will be open from 10am to 3pm.

Food and markets... to quote Julie Andrews, those are a few of my favourite things. Fresh fruit and veg, local produce, still warm bread... there's much to be said for a food market. Even just the prospect of meandering through different stalls and taking in the colours and smells is enough to make me excited for the weekend.

Hosting their very own pop-up farmer's market tomorrow morning, Whelehans Wines will welcome a range of different sellers for their French-style mini food market. Set to be a weekly occurrence for the remainder of August, tomorrow is launch day so make sure to get down and see what all the fuss is about.

Amongst those attending the first event you'll find the likes of Aran Artisan Bakery & Patisserie, Denis Healy Organic Fruit & Vegetables, Tom and Ollie Irish Artisan Cheesemongers & Continental  Olives, Tully Farm pedigree Dexter beef and Purple Cloud Natural Lavender Farm. Plenty to choose from.

Taking place in the Whelehans Wines car park out in Loughlinstown, the market will be open from 10am to 3pm.

