A French-style mini food market is happening in Dublin tomorrow 

Happening in the Whelehans Wines car park this Friday, the market will be open from 10am to 3pm.
Food and markets... to quote Julie Andrews, those are a few of my favourite things. Fresh fruit and veg, local produce, still warm bread... there's much to be said for a food market. Even just the prospect of meandering through different stalls and taking in the colours and smells is enough to make me excited for the weekend.
Hosting their very own pop-up farmer's market tomorrow morning, Whelehans Wines will welcome a range of different sellers for their French-style mini food market. Set to be a weekly occurrence for the remainder of August, tomorrow is launch day so make sure to get down and see what all the fuss is about.
View this post on Instagram
POP UP SELECT FRENCH STYLE FARMERS MARKET We are delighted to support some of our local producers by hosting a pop up market for the month of August. Date: Every Friday 10am - 3pm (Starting on the 14th) Attending: Aran Artisan Bakery & Patisserie Denis Healy Organic Fruit & Vegetables Tully Farm Pedigree Dexter Beef Tom and Olle Irish Artisan Cheesemongers & Continental Olives Purple Cloud Natural Lavender Farm
Amongst those attending the first event you'll find the likes of Aran Artisan Bakery & Patisserie, Denis Healy Organic Fruit & Vegetables, Tom and Ollie Irish Artisan Cheesemongers & Continental Olives, Tully Farm pedigree Dexter beef and Purple Cloud Natural Lavender Farm. Plenty to choose from.
Taking place in the Whelehans Wines car park out in Loughlinstown, the market will be open from 10am to 3pm.
Header image via Shutterstock