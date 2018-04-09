What's On Events

An Epic New Amy Winehouse Exhibition Is Taking Place In Dublin Next Month

"After 15 years it's time for people to know the girl I knew; Amy before the fame, Amy before Frank."

Amy Winehouse fans - listen up.

There's an exhibition coming to Dublin this May that's solely dedicated to the musical legend, and it looks like one you definitely don't want to miss. 

Taking place at CHQ Building along Dublin's docklands, Amy will showcase a series of unique, personal photographs that show the singer before she reached her peak of fame.

The show will display 25 different images of 19-year-old Amy Winehouse as she sat at the tipping point of her career.

The unique images were shot between East London and New York in June and July 2003 by Irish photographer Charles Moriarty, who shot the iconic cover for Winehouse’s debut Frank.

Speaking about the exhibition, Moriarty said: "After 15 years it's time for people to know the girl I knew; Amy before the fame, Amy before Frank."

The Amy exhibition is an introduction to the this body of work, which is set to be published later this year in a book called Back to Amy.

The book will contain more than 50 images never before released to the public, as well as interviews with a number of people in the music industry who were close to Winehouse, including her mother Janis Winehouse.

The exhibition is set to kick off on Thursday 10 May in a private viewing, and will be open to the public until Thursday 31 May.

If you know an Amy Winehouse fan, let them know about the event - it's definitely one you don't wanna miss.

