A Bohemian Rhapsody Singalong Screening Is Coming To These Dublin Cinemas

We’ve found just the thing to help you get over those January blues because a singalong screening of Bohemian Rhapsody is coming to Dublin cinemas.

The hit Queen biopic, starring Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury, has grossed over $600 million at box offices worldwide and has been nominated for two Golden Globes.

It first premiered back in October and now Queen fans will have another chance to watch it in on the big screen.

Since it’s been such a success, the singalong version is now being screened in several cinemas around the city on Friday, January 11.

Locations include The Stella Theatre in Rathmines, the Light House Cinema in Smithfield and various Odeon and Vue cinemas around the capital.

You can check the full list of participating cinemas and screening times via the film’s website here.

Main image via 20th Century Fox

READ MORE: Want To Try Parkour? There's An Introductory Course Happening This Saturday In The City