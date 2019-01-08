What's On Events

This Dublin Bar Is Hosting A Dedicated Bruce Springsteen Night

You won't wanna miss this

Springsteen On Broadway

Cancel whatever plans you’ve made because world’s only dedicated Bruce Springsteen club night is coming to Dublin for the first time.

The people behind Hungry Heart will be coming to Ireland and taking over The Workmans Club on Wellington Quay after a sell-out run in the UK.

It’s happening on Friday, March 22 and runs from 7.30pm up until 1.30am so you’ll get to hear all the hits you could possibly hope for.

They’ve promised “a joyful marathon run of Bruce’s epic back catalogue: niche versions, live tracks, big album hits…. if you’ve want it, they’ve got it”.

Hungry Heart has already had plenty of glowing reviews from the likes of Lonely Planet, Condé Nast Traveller and Time Out so you know you’re in for a great night.

Tickets are €12 and they’re on sale here now - get them before they're gone.

READ MORE: Dublin On A Budget: The Top 10 Things To See, Do And Eat When You're Scraping Pennies

Bruce Springsteen workmans club
Kiara Keane

Written By

Kiara Keane

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group. Email - kiara@lovin.com

