This Dublin Nail Salon Is Doing FREE Rainbow Nail Art Today

We're massive fans of CHIPPED - Ireland's first subscription nail bar, and now we may love them even more.

The salon, located in the Powerscourt Centre, has announced that its offering FREE rainbow nail art today, Saturday June 30, to celebrate Pride.

Here's a sneak preview of the design.

From USB charging ports in the nail stations, laptop tables at the pedi chairs, to a live Instagram feed screen on the wall, CHIPPED is a pretty chic place to come to hang out while your nails get a top treatment.

Founded by Roisin Lawless, the idea for CHIPPED grew out the lack of something new & exciting in the Irish nail industry. Having lived in London, Milan and Paris soaking up the beauty and fashion trends, Roisin felt there was an opportunity to create a nail bar concept that focused on the vibes and atmosphere of a salon, as well as quality nail services.

