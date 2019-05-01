Cirque Le Soir To Finally Come To Dublin
The incredible Cirque LeSoir are arriving in Dublin in no time at all.
Known for navigating the globe and throwing some of the most exhilarating parties ever seen – the infamous party night is visiting the capital this month.
On Friday 17th May, Cirque le Soir will be hosting a pop-up at The Liquor Rooms on the quays
They’ll be bringing their craziest performers who will put on a legendary night loaded with unexpected surprises, unforgettable entertainment and a party unrivalled the world over.
Cirque le Soir’s band of revellers include masters of improvisation, clowning, booty shaking, twerking and dancehall moves.
The costumes are eye-popping, high fashion designs with neo-burlesque, fantasy, colours and fantastical creations.
Tickets can be bought from €15 here.