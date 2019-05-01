Cirque Le Soir To Finally Come To Dublin

د . إAEDSRر . س

The incredible Cirque LeSoir are arriving in Dublin in no time at all.

Known for navigating the globe and throwing some of the most exhilarating parties ever seen – the infamous party night is visiting the capital this month.

On Friday 17th May, Cirque le Soir will be hosting a pop-up at The Liquor Rooms on the quays

They’ll be bringing their craziest performers who will put on a legendary night loaded with unexpected surprises, unforgettable entertainment and a party unrivalled the world over.

Cirque le Soir’s band of revellers include masters of improvisation, clowning, booty shaking, twerking and dancehall moves.

The costumes are eye-popping, high fashion designs with neo-burlesque, fantasy, colours and fantastical creations.

Tickets can be bought from €15 here.

