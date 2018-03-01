There's A Huge Viking Festival Taking Place In Dublin This Weekend

Because an easter-egg hunt isn't for everyone...

Whether you're a massive Viking enthusiast or simple fancy doing something a little different this weekend, there's an event that's bound to tickle your fancy.

Taking place in Dublinia this weekend is Viking Fest 2018 - an event dedicated to celebrating Viking culture in Dublin city.

The Viking Fest will see a variety of different Viking-themed events taking place, including a theatrical performance, historic talks and tours of old Viking long ships on Wood Quay and a demonstration of loads of Viking crafts.

There'll also be loads of Viking-themed games going on over the course of the weekend, so it sounds like a perfect for a day out with the kids if you're wondering how you'll manage to stay sane over the Easter break.

The festival kicks off on Friday March 30 and runs until Monday April 2.

More information and the festival's full agenda can be found here.

