Eight Unique Shows You Can Catch At Dublin Dance  Festival 2018

You don't have to be a dance aficionado to find something for you at the Dublin Dance Festival 2018 this May.

Having started back in 2002, this celebration of movement has grown in popularity every year, enticing the curious locals with a line-up of performances so different, so mind-boggling and so downright creative that you just don't see the like in the city at any other time of year.

This year’s festival offers everything from award-winning contemporary ballet at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre to a Street Dance Battle in Meeting House Square, from a magical children’s show at The Ark to inspiring, humorous and provocative contemporary work from around the world and from Ireland’s leading dance artists.

But with so much going on it's hard to know where to begin — and that's where we come in.

Akram Khan’s Giselle

Drawing on contemporary dance and the ancient Indian dance form, Kathak, this critically acclaimed re-imagining of the classic ballet Giselle is a heartbreaking story of love, betrayal and redemption performed by a staggering cast of 40 dancers accompanied by the RTÉ Concert Orchestra.

How much? €20-€99.50



Where? Bord Gais Energy Theatre

When? Wed May 2-Sun May 6

Akram Khan's Giselle

Dolores by Junk Ensemble

Inspired by Nabokov’s novel Lolita, this piece is told from the perspective of the once-silenced girl, and features a cast of acclaimed performers including Mikel Murfi and Amanda Coogan.



Dolores gives voice to three distinct aspects of the character: the neglected and traumatised child, the candy-fed girl filled with American hopes and dreams, and the enraged woman full of fire and revenge.



How much? €20/€18 conc.



Where? Chocolate Factory

When? Tues 8-Sun 13 May

Dolores by Junk Ensemble

Hard To Be Soft — A Belfast Prayer by Oona Doherty

This four-part dance work explores masculinity, sectarianism, culture, class and sexuality in modern Belfast. Featuring a unique cast of performers, including nine Hip-Hop dancers from Belfast’s Ajendance Youth Dance Company, it's not difficult to see why this production has managed to attract international attention.

How much? €13-€34



Where? Abbey Theatre, on the Abbey Stage

When? Fri May 18 & Sat May 19



Hard To Be Soft - A Belfast Prayer by Oona Doherty

And so you see… by Robyn Orlin

Albert Khoza, a young flamboyant performer from Soweto, is playful yet provocative as he poses questions at post-apartheid South African society: Why can't you be gay and traditional? Why can't you be a university graduate and practise traditional African religion and medicine? Why are these conflicts seen as a betrayal rather than an opportunity to discover something new?

How much? €22 full price/€18 conc.



Where? Project Arts Centre, Space Upstairs

When? Tues May 8 & Wed May 9

And so you see... by Robyn Orlin

Top 8 Street Dance Battle

Suitable for the whole family, this outdoor spectacle fuelled by passion and attitude will celebrate street dance culture with battles in street dancing styles like Breaking, Hip-Hop and Krump, as well as through performances by high-profile competition judges. Adding to the vibrant atmosphere will be performances by guest turntable and beatbox artists, as well as live painting by Irish graffiti artists.

How much? €12

Where? Meeting House Square

When? Sun, May 6

Top 8 Street Dance Battle

Ion by Christos Papadopoulos

Enter a mesmerising space as 10 dancers explore the power of group dynamics and the desire to share a common rhythm by human beings... as if we were all ions, electrically charged atoms seeking a bond. These performers follow a pattern, harmonious yet elusive, in an effort to reflect the natural order of the universe itself.

How much? €22 full price/€18 conc.



Where? Samuel Beckett Theatre

When? Thu May 10 & Fri May 11

Ion by Christos Papadopoulos

Dancing Artificial Intelligence (DAI)

DAI is an Artificial Intelligence artist, which means it doesn’t follow a script or act randomly but actually learns how to move by exploring its body, its environment, and by observing the gestures of the people it encounters. Help DAI increase its creativity by allowing it to observe your movements so that hopefully, one day, it will learn how to dance.

How much? Admission free. Limited capacity (first-come, first-served)

Where? The Science Gallery at Trinity College Dublin

When? Wed May 9-Sun May 13

Film Screenings

Can We Live With Robots?

Commissioned by Channel 4, this thought-provoking documentary asks if it is possible for human beings to co-exist with artificially intelligent computers. Can We Live With Robots? features interviews with scientists from around the world to explore the philosophical problems surrounding AI and the formation of emotional connections with machines.

How much? €10/€8 conc.



Where? Project Arts Centre, Space Upstairs

When? Sun, May 13

Rebels on Pointe

This is the untold story of the renowned Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, the all-male comic ballet company which was founded after New York’s Stonewall riots in the 1970s. We get an intimate glimpse of the members of the ballet, learn why they do what they do and how they've managed to gather a cult following around the world.

How much? €10/€8 conc.

Where? Project Arts Centre, Space Upstairs

When? Mon, May 14

