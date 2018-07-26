What's On Events

Extra Tickets For Arctic Monkey's Gig On Sale Today

Act fast

Alex Turner

A limited number of extra tickets for the Arctic Monkey's gigs in September are due to go on sale today at 1 pm.

The band will play the 3arena on the 24th and 25th of September.

They recently released their sixth studio album, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, earlier this year.

READ NEXT: HB Netflix - A Big But Fun Change Is Coming To Irish Netflix

The joys of an "unreliable" narrator and the importance of shared experiences... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

Arctic Monkeys 3Arena ticketmaster
Jennifer Cosgrove

Written By

Jennifer Cosgrove

Comments

What's On

Read More in What's On
Extra Tickets For Arctic Monkey's Gig On Sale Today
Extra Tickets For Arctic Monkey's Gig On Sale Today
The Love Island Finale Is Going To Be Screened In This Dublin Cinema
The Love Island Finale Is Going To Be Screened In This Dublin Cinema
Lovin DubIiners: Spent A Day In A Famous Dublin Café And Here's What I Learned
Lovin DubIiners: Spent A Day In A Famous Dublin Café And Here's What I Learned
The Ultimate Foodie Bucket List : A-Z Guide Of The Best Dishes In Dublin 2018
The Ultimate Foodie Bucket List : A-Z Guide Of The Best Dishes In Dublin 2018
Three Dublin Restaurants Are Introducing Gin Terraces This Summer - Cheers To That!
Three Dublin Restaurants Are Introducing Gin Terraces This Summer - Cheers To That!
Lucky Tortoise Is Hosting A Summer Party And We Are Going To Eat ALL The Dumplings
Lucky Tortoise Is Hosting A Summer Party And We Are Going To Eat ALL The Dumplings
Is This The Most Unusual Burger In Dublin Right Now?
Is This The Most Unusual Burger In Dublin Right Now?
The 'Love Island' Finale Will Be Screened Live At A Beach-Themed Party On Wexford Street
The 'Love Island' Finale Will Be Screened Live At A Beach-Themed Party On Wexford Street
Pixar's Greatest Movies Will Be Shown Next Month In A Dublin Cinema
Pixar's Greatest Movies Will Be Shown Next Month In A Dublin Cinema
A Secret Garden Party Is Kicking Off In Temple Bar This Afternoon
A Secret Garden Party Is Kicking Off In Temple Bar This Afternoon
Gymshark Is Opening A Pop Up Store In Dublin This Weekend
Gymshark Is Opening A Pop Up Store In Dublin This Weekend
There's A Chicken Wing Festival Happening In Bray This Weekend
There's A Chicken Wing Festival Happening In Bray This Weekend
This Is The Most Disgusting Thing Being Served In Restaurants Right Now
Feature

This Is The Most Disgusting Thing Being Served In Restaurants Right Now
Stena Line Has A Crazy Special Offer From Dublin To Wales For Just €6.50 Return
News

Stena Line Has A Crazy Special Offer From Dublin To Wales For Just €6.50 Return
This Is Your Last Chance To Do Some Yoga With Cats In Dublin
News

This Is Your Last Chance To Do Some Yoga With Cats In Dublin
BREAKING: Two Shootings in Ballymun earlier this evening
News

BREAKING: Two Shootings in Ballymun earlier this evening

The 'Love Island' Finale Will Be Screened Live At A Beach-Themed Party On Wexford Street
Dublin

The 'Love Island' Finale Will Be Screened Live At A Beach-Themed Party On Wexford Street
HSE Confirm That Dublin Is Now Part Of "Ongoing European Outbreak" Of Infectious Disease
News

HSE Confirm That Dublin Is Now Part Of "Ongoing European Outbreak" Of Infectious Disease
Coolio Has Just Announced A Gig At The Bowery In Rathmines
Entertainment

Coolio Has Just Announced A Gig At The Bowery In Rathmines
PIC: Aungier Danger Has Officially Announced They Are Closing
News

PIC: Aungier Danger Has Officially Announced They Are Closing

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group