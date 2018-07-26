Extra Tickets For Arctic Monkey's Gig On Sale Today

A limited number of extra tickets for the Arctic Monkey's gigs in September are due to go on sale today at 1 pm.

The band will play the 3arena on the 24th and 25th of September.

🔸▪️ .@ArcticMonkeys to release a limited number of production hold tickets for both @3arenadublin dates. Extra tickets for 24 & 25 September go on sale today, Thursday 26 July at 1pm from Ticketmaster ▪️🔸#ArcticMonkeys #Dublin #Tickets pic.twitter.com/fk7ruKkrbF — MCD Productions (@mcd_productions) July 26, 2018

They recently released their sixth studio album, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, earlier this year.

READ NEXT: HB Netflix - A Big But Fun Change Is Coming To Irish Netflix

The joys of an "unreliable" narrator and the importance of shared experiences... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here