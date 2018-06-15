Seven Fun Fitness Events Happening In Dublin This Weekend

We’re all familiar with the temptation to spend the weekend going out and drinking which always seems like a terrific plan.

Until the hangover from hell comes a-knockin’ the next morning.

You swear you’ll never drink again but we all know that won’t last unless you have a solid plan in place.

With that in mind, here are seven fitness events that you can have the craic at while escaping the existential crisis the next morning.

1.BEOGA – Yoga

Sat 16th, 10.30am

All levels welcome at this Yoga sesh in Marlay Park. Bring your own mat.

More Yoga at Herbert Park this Saturday but this time it’s FREE.

3. Happenings – Yoga

Sun 17th June, 11am

If you miss Saturday’s Yoga class, you can check out Sunday’s class in St. Anne’s Park at 11am for a fiver.

Sat 16th and Sun 17th June, check start time

Test your endurance at Kilruddery Estate with this 7-12km obstacle course.

P.S. There’s mud. A LOT of mud.

Sat 16th June, 8am

Cycle across Ireland in one day, coast to coast. Kudos to anyone who does this.

Cost: €40 – proceeds go to Pieta House.

6. Irish Walking- Dublin Bay Coastal trek

Sun 17th June, 10am

Take in some of the best views Dublin has to offer on the Dublin Bay coastal trek for 19 squids.

This annual event is in aid of the Irish Cancer Society and takes place in Phoenix Park.

Participants are pelted by powdered paint at each kilometre as the run, walk or jog along the route. Each km represents different cancers as well as cancer survivorship.

€30 adult / €5 child

