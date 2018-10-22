What's On Events

Fleetwood Mac Have Announced A Dublin Gig In 2019

The legends are back

Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood Mac is set to play in the RDS Arena next June as part of their new European tour.

What a time to be alive.

The rock legends will kick off their European tour in Berlin on the 6th of June before coming to Dublin on the 13th.

The tour will feature the newly announced lineup of Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie, John McVie along with Mike Campbell and Neil Finn.

Campbell and Finn are new to the lineup after Lindsay Buckingham's departure earlier this year.

Speaking about the new additions, the band said, "Fleetwood Mac has always been about an amazing collection of songs that are performed with a unique blend of talents. We jammed with Mike and Neil and the chemistry really worked and let the band realize that this is the right combination to go forward within Fleetwood Mac style. We know we have something new, yet it’s got the unmistakable Mac sound,” said Mick Fleetwood.

“We are thrilled to welcome the musical talents of the calibre of Mike Campbell and Neil Finn into the Mac family. With Mike and Neil, we’ll be performing all the hits that the fans love, plus we’ll be surprising our audiences with some tracks from our historic catalogue of songs,” said the group collectively. “Fleetwood Mac has always been a creative evolution. We look forward to honouring that spirit on this upcoming tour.”

Tickets will go on sale on the Live Nation website this Friday at 9 am. Ticket prices will start from €79.50.

A limited number of LaneOne VIP Package will also be available, including amazing seats with premium benefits such as transport, preferred entrance and more.

A limited number of LaneOne VIP Package will also be available, including amazing seats with premium benefits such as transport, preferred entrance and more.

