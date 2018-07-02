There's Gonna Be Free Yoga Classes Every Monday In This Dublin Park

You just show up

A perfect way to start your week.

If you've ever wanted to try yoga or if you want to get a little more exercise in, then you should get down to Merrion Square Park every Monday this summer for a completely free yoga class.

Yes, you read that right, completely free.

The classes are provided by Camile takeaway in partnership with Dublin City Sport & Wellbeing partnership and will be taught by certified yoga instructor Ellen O'Shea.

There will be two classes a day at 1:15 to 1:45 PM and 6:15 to 7:00 PM.

All levels are welcome, mats will be provided, and other yummy goodies will be available.

If you're interested, the meeting place is at the Defence Force Memorial side of Merrion Square across from the National Gallery.

