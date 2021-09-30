Ireland's first nightclub event since the pandemic takes places tonight in Button Factory

By Katy Thornton

September 30, 2021 at 10:33am

Share:
Ireland's first nightclub event since the pandemic takes places tonight in Button Factory

It has been 19 months since nightclubs closed down due to the coronavirus pandemic

Tonight The Button Factory will open to 450 attendees with the launch of the first nightclub event since March 2020. Indoor venues can operate at a 60% capacity, so this event is in line with government guidelines. However, once indoors, attendees will not have to abide by social distancing rules.

Attendees will have to show their Digital Covid Certificate and ungergo an antigen test in order to take all possible precautions. Otherwise this event will take place largely as normal.

Will Rolfe, promoter for Button Factory told RTÉ News the event will be "a taste of normality".

There will be health checks following the event, but this is a great step in the right direction.

Header image via Shutterstock

READ ON: The IFI is holding a Horrorthon for spooky season

Share:

Latest articles

5 spots in Dublin to get a veggie sausage roll

The IFI is holding a Horrorthon for spooky season

Hands on with the OPPO Find X3 Pro

This cute coffee trailer arrives in Blackrock on Saturday

You may also love

Check out this gorgeous lights event happening at Malahide Castle

Wild Lights is coming back to Dublin Zoo this year!

There's a Brazilian BBQ event at this Temple Bar restaurant tonight!

Anti Social introduces Club Gabagool this Wednesday

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.