A Horror Movie 'Screamfest' Is Coming To Dublin this Halloween

Perfect for fans of horror classics

Screamfest

If you’re still undecided on what to do this Halloween, we’ve got you covered on all the best spooky events going on around the city, from haunted house parties to the best spots to go pumpkin carving.

And if you’re a fan of classic horror films, this immersive screening happening in town on Halloween night could be just the thing.

The Kraken Screamfest is a horrors-from-the-deep themed scary movie experience, where the surroundings of the venue will be transformed to match the film.

It’s taking place on Halloween night in the Sugar Club where “the myth and legend of The Kraken sea beast will be brought to life”.

There will also be spiced rum cocktails flowing throughout the night and the price of your ticket includes your first two drinks.

And don’t worry if you don’t have a costume to hand, there will also be make-up artists giving people freaky, sea-themed makeovers on the night.

Tickets are €20 and are on sale via Ticket Tailor now.

Kiara Keane

Written By

Kiara Keane

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group. Email - kiara@lovin.com

