Glen Hansard And Damien Dempsey To Perform At Honorary Luke Kelly Concert Next Week

Two statues of the music legend are also being unveiled that day

Details for the honorary concert celebrating Luke Kelly have just been announced and it sounds like it’s an evening not to be missed.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that two statues of Luke Kelly would be unveiled on either side of the Liffey in Dublin on Wednesday, January 30, to mark the 35th anniversary of his death.

It was also confirmed that a concert would be held at Liberty Hall the same day to mark the special occasion and celebrate Luke’s contribution to the city and the Irish music scene.

Close friends and special guests include John Sheahan, the last surviving member of The Dubliners; Glen Hansard, acclaimed Irish musician and actor; rising spoken word artist Natalya O’Flaherty and much-loved singer and songwriter, Damien Dempsey.

The evening will include vibrant and rousing renditions of some of Luke’s and Ireland’s best loved poetry, literature and music.

Also due to take the stage are musician Andy Irvine, multi-instrumentalist and folk legend Finbar Furey, singer-songwriter Aoife Scott, Ian Lynch of acclaimed merging Dublin trad-folk ensemble Lankum and George Murphy, who was born on the second anniversary of Luke Kelly’s death and whose unmistakeable voice has been compared to Luke’s many times.

John Kelly, award winning RTÉ broadcaster, will MC the evening.

The first sculpture, a life-size bronze, seated Luke Kelly singing and playing banjo, was created by one of Ireland's most prominent figurative sculptors, John Coll, and will be unveiled on South King Street at 2pm on Wednesday.

The second is a two metre-high marble portrait of the singer created by award winning portrait artist Vera Klute, and will be unveiled at 3.30pm that day on Royal Canal, Guild Street/Sheriff Street.

Both statues will be unveiled by President Michael D Higgins, in the presence of the Lord Mayor of Dublin, Nial Ring.

Aiken's Concert Director Leagues O’Toole said, “I couldn’t think of anyone more appropriate to honour with sculptures either side of the Liffey.

"Luke Kelly’s presence as a bard, an activist, and a friend to the people of Dublin City is as palpable in spirit as it ever was. 35 years after his passing his voice resonates proudly from streets, venues, pubs and homes back and forth the river.”

Tickets are priced at €11.80 and you can buy them now via the Ticketmaster website.

