What's On Events

Glen Hansard And Damien Dempsey To Perform At Honorary Luke Kelly Concert Next Week

Two statues of the music legend are also being unveiled that day

Luke Kelly

Details for the honorary concert celebrating Luke Kelly have just been announced and it sounds like it’s an evening not to be missed.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that two statues of Luke Kelly would be unveiled on either side of the Liffey in Dublin on Wednesday, January 30, to mark the 35th anniversary of his death.

It was also confirmed that a concert would be held at Liberty Hall the same day to mark the special occasion and celebrate Luke’s contribution to the city and the Irish music scene.

Close friends and special guests include John Sheahan, the last surviving member of The Dubliners; Glen Hansard, acclaimed Irish musician and actor; rising spoken word artist Natalya O’Flaherty and much-loved singer and songwriter, Damien Dempsey.

The evening will include vibrant and rousing renditions of some of Luke’s and Ireland’s best loved poetry, literature and music.

Also due to take the stage are musician Andy Irvine, multi-instrumentalist and folk legend Finbar Furey, singer-songwriter Aoife Scott, Ian Lynch of acclaimed merging Dublin trad-folk ensemble Lankum and George Murphy, who was born on the second anniversary of Luke Kelly’s death and whose unmistakeable voice has been compared to Luke’s many times.

John Kelly, award winning RTÉ broadcaster, will MC the evening.

The first sculpture, a life-size bronze, seated Luke Kelly singing and playing banjo, was created by one of Ireland's most prominent figurative sculptors, John Coll, and will be unveiled on South King Street at 2pm on Wednesday.

The second is a two metre-high marble portrait of the singer created by award winning portrait artist Vera Klute, and will be unveiled at 3.30pm that day on Royal Canal, Guild Street/Sheriff Street.

Both statues will be unveiled by President Michael D Higgins, in the presence of the Lord Mayor of Dublin, Nial Ring.

Aiken's Concert Director Leagues O’Toole said, “I couldn’t think of anyone more appropriate to honour with sculptures either side of the Liffey.

"Luke Kelly’s presence as a bard, an activist, and a friend to the people of Dublin City is as palpable in spirit as it ever was. 35 years after his passing his voice resonates proudly from streets, venues, pubs and homes back and forth the river.”

Tickets are priced at €11.80 and you can buy them now via the Ticketmaster website.

READ MORE: Plans To Transform Clerys Building Into 'Clerys Quarter' Have Been Announced

Luke Kelly liberty hall damien dempsey Glen Hansard
Kiara Keane

Written By

Kiara Keane

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group. Email - kiara@lovin.com

Comments

What's On

Read More in What's On
Glen Hansard And Damien Dempsey To Perform At Honorary Luke Kelly Concert Next Week
Glen Hansard And Damien Dempsey To Perform At Honorary Luke Kelly Concert Next Week
Tommy Tiernan Has Added A Whopping TEN New Dates To His Vicar Street Run
Tommy Tiernan Has Added A Whopping TEN New Dates To His Vicar Street Run
Two Of Dublin's Most-Loved And Popular Cafés Closed Down Today
Two Of Dublin's Most-Loved And Popular Cafés Closed Down Today
The Craic Will Be Something Else At The 3 Arena This Paddy's Day
The Craic Will Be Something Else At The 3 Arena This Paddy's Day
Founding Oasis Member To Reveal All At Live Dublin Event
Founding Oasis Member To Reveal All At Live Dublin Event
Drake Has Just Announced THREE Dublin Shows And You Don't Have Long To Wait
Drake Has Just Announced THREE Dublin Shows And You Don't Have Long To Wait
Lonely Planet Has Chosen Dublin Coddle As One Of The World's Best Bowl Foods
Lonely Planet Has Chosen Dublin Coddle As One Of The World's Best Bowl Foods
There's Going To Be One Last Hoopla In Iconic Nightclub Lillie's This Weekend
There's Going To Be One Last Hoopla In Iconic Nightclub Lillie's This Weekend
Eight Budget-Friendly Family Events On In Dublin This Weekend
Eight Budget-Friendly Family Events On In Dublin This Weekend
Reckon You've Got The X Factor? Dublin Auditions Take Place Next Month
Reckon You've Got The X Factor? Dublin Auditions Take Place Next Month
Aziz Ansari Is Bringing His Stand-Up Show To Dublin In 2019
Aziz Ansari Is Bringing His Stand-Up Show To Dublin In 2019
A Drive-In Singalong Screening of 'A Star Is Born' Is Happening In Dublin Soon
A Drive-In Singalong Screening of 'A Star Is Born' Is Happening In Dublin Soon
Holistic Health Goals You Can Actually Achieve
Sponsored

Holistic Health Goals You Can Actually Achieve
Plans To Transform Clerys Building Into 'Clerys Quarter' Have Been Announced
News

Plans To Transform Clerys Building Into 'Clerys Quarter' Have Been Announced
One Of The Best Restaurants In Dublin Is Hiding In Plain Sight
Feature

One Of The Best Restaurants In Dublin Is Hiding In Plain Sight
Seven Life Lessons We Learned From JLo's New Movie Second Act
Sponsored

Seven Life Lessons We Learned From JLo's New Movie Second Act

Two New Luke Kelly Statues Set To Be Unveiled In Dublin City This Month
Dublin

Two New Luke Kelly Statues Set To Be Unveiled In Dublin City This Month
PICS: Two Tiger Cubs Have Been Born At Dublin Zoo And They're Adorable
News

PICS: Two Tiger Cubs Have Been Born At Dublin Zoo And They're Adorable
From Next Month You'll Be Able Use Your Leap Card To Cross The Liffey In A Ferry
News

From Next Month You'll Be Able Use Your Leap Card To Cross The Liffey In A Ferry
Lidl Is Introducing Online Grocery Shopping Across Dublin
News

Lidl Is Introducing Online Grocery Shopping Across Dublin

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2019 Lovin Media Group