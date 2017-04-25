Animal Lovers Rejoice - There's A Free Event For You And Your Pets Happening In The City This Month

Dog shows, animal farms, and reptile corners - sure what more could you want?

It's not often that you get to bring your doggy along with you as you head out in the city for the day.

But, luckily for any animal lovers, there's an event taking place later this month that's specifically for animal owners - and pets of all shapes and sizes are invited along for the day.

A post shared by Pets In The City (@dublinpets) on Apr 25, 2017 at 10:30am PDT

Taking place in Smithfield Square, the annual Pets in the City event is a free family day out that will have a whole load of different activities going on throughout the day.

A dog show, reptile corners and different stalls where you'll be able to buy toys and treats for your pets will be available on the day.

A post shared by Pets In The City (@dublinpets) on May 15, 2017 at 4:09am PDT

You'll also have the chance to get your pet micro-chipped, if you fancy.

The event is being run by Dublin City Council and supported by the DSPCA and King of Paws, who will host Dog Agility Workshops and Scruffs Dog Show, where members of the public are invited to enter their own pets to compete.

Pets in the City is taking place on Sunday 29 April in Smithfield Square.

Fancy bringing your fluffy friend for a day out? Head along to this event - it's bound to be a great day for all.

