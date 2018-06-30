Dublin What's On Events

21 Photos That Prove Yesterday Was The Best Day In The City In Years

What an amazing buzz

What a day.

Record numbers attended the final day of Pride 2018 in Dublin city yesterday, and the buzz and joy was palpable.

Music, colour, costumes, dancing and love filled the city's sunny streets in the event marking 25 years since the decriminalisation of homosexuality in Ireland.

Sixty thousand revellers showed up - DOUBLE last year's turnout according to organisers.

Here's 21 photos that capture some of the mood in the city yesterday.

A post shared by Visit Dublin (@visitdublin) on

A post shared by Alan Murphy (@alandub10) on

A post shared by Audrey (@audge3000) on

A post shared by @cpassetti on

A post shared by Joe (@joe.moe.dee) on

A post shared by Clodagh Murray (@clo_murray) on

A post shared by Khalan (@khalanb) on

A post shared by Bradley Escorcio (@bradbakes) on

A post shared by Mark Reddy (@itsmarkreddy) on

A post shared by Neiler (@theneiler) on

A post shared by Kara Nagai (@karanagai) on

A post shared by T Tajú (@ttajuu) on

Lead image via Instagram/joe.moe.dee

Megan Cassidy

Written By

Megan Cassidy

Editor at Lovin Media Group. Lives in Dublin. (Dies in Dublin on Sundays.) Undiscovered influencer. Email megan@lovin.com

