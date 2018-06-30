21 Photos That Prove Yesterday Was The Best Day In The City In Years

What an amazing buzz

What a day.

Record numbers attended the final day of Pride 2018 in Dublin city yesterday, and the buzz and joy was palpable.

Music, colour, costumes, dancing and love filled the city's sunny streets in the event marking 25 years since the decriminalisation of homosexuality in Ireland.

Sixty thousand revellers showed up - DOUBLE last year's turnout according to organisers.

Here's 21 photos that capture some of the mood in the city yesterday.

Lead image via Instagram/joe.moe.dee

