You Need To Check Out This Pumpkin Carving Event This Weekend

Gather the coven

Carved Pumpkins

We used to use turnips, but you've gotta admit that pumpkins are a bit more fun.

This Saturday and Sunday Asia Market on Drury Street is hosting a pumpkin carving event to help get you in the Halloween spirit.

Kicking off at 12 pm, ticket-holders will get one pumpkin of your choice and a carving kit, one Asia Market ‘trick or treat’ bag filled with biscuits and sweets and one recipe card for a delicious pumpkin dish.

While the entire store will be decorated for Halloween, the basement will be the biggest inspiration for scary pumpkin designs ...if you're brave enough.

via GIPHY

Originally, turnips and pumpkins were turned into jack-o'-lanterns in an attempt to ward off evil spirits which were believed to roam the earth on All Hallows Eve or Samhain.

Whether you plan to use yours as a ward against evil or as a decoration, carving pumpkins is one of the best things about Halloween.

Tickets cost €10 and can be purchased here.

Start rounding up your friends for an unreal day out.

