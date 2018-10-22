Róisín Murphy Will Be Just One Of The Amazing Acts Performing In The RDS This Weekend

Have you got your ticket yet?

Alt-pop legend, Róisín Murphy, is just one of the great acts performing at this year's Metropolis festival.

Now in its fourth year, the indoor multistage winter festival and music conference will take place in the RDS this bank holiday weekend.

Ticket holders will get to see both local and international acts across the two nights.

Big names like Canadian singer/songwriter Mac De Marco and electronic producer and singer Blood Orange will take to the main stage on Sunday night before headliner Róisín Murphy.

Now a staple of the Irish festival calendar the festival stands out from the others with it's commitment to creating a unique and new identity each year in an effort to continuously captivate its audience.

Tickets start from €49.50 and can still be found here.



However, there are a couple of road closures this weekend due to the Dublin Marathon, so make sure you know those before heading out.

Halloween weekend plans sorted!

READ NEXT: WOW Air Has Announced A New Route From Dublin To One Of Canada's Prettiest Cities

Is it bad that we find it irritating that Meghan Markle baked banana bread on the second night of her Australian tour? Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here