What's On Events

There's A 5k Charity Sumo-Run Happening In Dublin This Month

Tick running in a sumo-suit off your fitness bucket list...

Sumorun1

Fancy sweating it out as you run 5k in a gigantic sumo-suit? Here's your chance.

Sumo Run Ireland is returning to Marlay Park in just a few weeks time, and everyone is invited to take part.

Operated by Purple House, the aim of the event is to raise funds to support families affected by Cancer in Ireland, so it's all for a wonderful cause.

The course is 5k, and you'll begin by taking part in some very special sumo yoga classes to make sure you're all warmed up before you start running.

To get involved, all you have to do is sign up and pay your entry fee - you can register as a team or individually, and you will be emailed with your own fundraising page.

After that, you'll need to share your page and try to raise as much as possible before the big day.

The best part? You'll actually get to keep your sumo suit afterwards!

The sumo-run takes place on Sunday 22 May in Marlay Park at 12 noon. You can find more information here.

READ MORE: Saoirse Ronan Is Hosting A Q&A And Screening Of Ladybird In Cineworld Next Month

Anyone else sick to death of "joyous" and "loving" celebrity breakups? Bring back the vengeance! Listen to this week's Before Brunch podcast below. Subscribe here

Shirley Donlon

Written By

Shirley Donlon

Get in touch: shirley@lovin.com

Comments

What's On

Read More in What's On
There's A 5k Charity Sumo-Run Happening In Dublin This Month
There's A 5k Charity Sumo-Run Happening In Dublin This Month
Where To Go This Week
Where To Go This Week
Saoirse Ronan Is Hosting A Q&A And Screening Of Ladybird In Cineworld Next Month
Saoirse Ronan Is Hosting A Q&A And Screening Of Ladybird In Cineworld Next Month
Mr Price Has Invented A Knock-Off 'Cup O Stuff' And We Need It
Mr Price Has Invented A Knock-Off 'Cup O Stuff' And We Need It
Here's Where You Can Get Bottomless Pizza Every Sunday For Just €15 In The City
Here's Where You Can Get Bottomless Pizza Every Sunday For Just €15 In The City
Saba Has Released A Drool-Worthy Menu To Celebrate The Thai New Year
Saba Has Released A Drool-Worthy Menu To Celebrate The Thai New Year
Here's What's On At The Smock Alley Theatre For The Next Couple Of Weeks
Here's What's On At The Smock Alley Theatre For The Next Couple Of Weeks
A Dublin Pub Has Opened A Crazy Golf Course And It's The Greatest Thing Ever
A Dublin Pub Has Opened A Crazy Golf Course And It's The Greatest Thing Ever
A Trendy New Coffee Shop Is Opening Tomorrow And There Is Free Coffee For The First 400 Customers
A Trendy New Coffee Shop Is Opening Tomorrow And There Is Free Coffee For The First 400 Customers
Animal Lovers Rejoice - There's A Free Event For You And Your Pets Happening In The City This Month
Animal Lovers Rejoice - There's A Free Event For You And Your Pets Happening In The City This Month
An Epic New Amy Winehouse Exhibition Is Taking Place In Dublin Next Month  
An Epic New Amy Winehouse Exhibition Is Taking Place In Dublin Next Month  
This Deadly Dublin Event Will Celebrate The Best Creative Irish Talent Across 20 Locations
This Deadly Dublin Event Will Celebrate The Best Creative Irish Talent Across 20 Locations
Saoirse Ronan Is Hosting A Q&A And Screening Of Ladybird In Cineworld Next Month
What's On

Saoirse Ronan Is Hosting A Q&A And Screening Of Ladybird In Cineworld Next Month
Here's Where You Should Get A Tasty Lunch In Town Today: Bread & Bones
Feature

Here's Where You Should Get A Tasty Lunch In Town Today: Bread & Bones
Looking For Love? Here's How To Apply For First Dates Ireland
Entertainment

Looking For Love? Here's How To Apply For First Dates Ireland
Mr Price Has Invented A Knock-Off 'Cup O Stuff' And We Need It
What's On

Mr Price Has Invented A Knock-Off 'Cup O Stuff' And We Need It

An Epic New Amy Winehouse Exhibition Is Taking Place In Dublin Next Month  
What's On

An Epic New Amy Winehouse Exhibition Is Taking Place In Dublin Next Month
WATCH: Conor McGregor Is In Handcuffs As He Heads To Court
Dublin

WATCH: Conor McGregor Is In Handcuffs As He Heads To Court
WATCH: Trinity's Acapella Group's Cover Of George Ezra's Budapest Is An Absolute Must-Watch
Entertainment

WATCH: Trinity's Acapella Group's Cover Of George Ezra's Budapest Is An Absolute Must-Watch
White Moose Café Owner Threatens To Sue Former Miss Ireland Over Tweet In Angry Facebook Post
Dublin

White Moose Café Owner Threatens To Sue Former Miss Ireland Over Tweet In Angry Facebook Post

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin