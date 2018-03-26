There's A 5k Charity Sumo-Run Happening In Dublin This Month

Fancy sweating it out as you run 5k in a gigantic sumo-suit? Here's your chance.

Sumo Run Ireland is returning to Marlay Park in just a few weeks time, and everyone is invited to take part.

Operated by Purple House, the aim of the event is to raise funds to support families affected by Cancer in Ireland, so it's all for a wonderful cause.

A post shared by Sumo Run Ireland (@sumorunireland) on Mar 26, 2018 at 2:22pm PDT

The course is 5k, and you'll begin by taking part in some very special sumo yoga classes to make sure you're all warmed up before you start running.

To get involved, all you have to do is sign up and pay your entry fee - you can register as a team or individually, and you will be emailed with your own fundraising page.

After that, you'll need to share your page and try to raise as much as possible before the big day.

The best part? You'll actually get to keep your sumo suit afterwards!

The sumo-run takes place on Sunday 22 May in Marlay Park at 12 noon. You can find more information here.

