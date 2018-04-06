What's On Events

The DSPCA Are Hosting Free Puppy Play Dates And We Can't Deal With The Cuteness

This is going to be PAWsome!

Living in Dublin and away from home, the biggest struggle is not having a dog to come home to.

I miss having a soft fluffy cloud to cuddle after a long day and it makes me so sad that I can't have my own dog just yet.

The DSPCA are answering my prayers by hosting a free puppy play date this weekend.

*Internally screaming*

Puppies are social creatures, so they really benefit from this kind of situation.

The Puppy Play Dates is a 45-minute session providing puppies ages 8 weeks to Six months a safe and fun environment to learn social skills. There'll be dog trainers on hand during the sessions and plenty of opportunities for cute pics.

This event will take place weekly in DSPCA in Rathfarnham.

Puppies under 16 weeks will be ready to play from 10.00am-10.45am and then puppies from 16 weeks to 6 months will be around from 10.45am-11.30am.

Puppy cuddlers unite.

See you there!

