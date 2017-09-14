Food and Drink What's On Events

Lucky Tortoise Is Hosting A Summer Party And We Are Going To Eat ALL The Dumplings

Our Dim Sum prayers have been answered

Pjimage 5

Dumpling lovers unite!

Have you got a craving for those GORJ doughy parcels? Me too.

One of my fave pop-ups, Lucky Tortoise have really changed the dumpling game in our fair city. Problem is, they've not popped up in a while and I've missed them dearly.

All I want in my life is Okonomiyaki.

(If you haven't tried it - You need to.)

I prayed and they listened.

This week, from Thursday to Saturday, the Lucky Tortoise will be having a summer party.

Wooohooo!

Chopsticks at the ready.

The summer party will have cocktails and drinks from the proposed new drinks menu for the permanent site, DJs and live bands, and of course the Dim Sum menu.

It's the perfect opportunity to try out something new and to get an insight into what to expect in the permanent location.

There will also be a Brunch offer for the Saturday Afternoon.

Ticking all the boxes.

The summer party will be running for the three days in Berlin Bar D2.

You can book your place by clicking here.

See you there!

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Written By

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Multimedia Journalist. A lanky video-head living her best life by capturing what Dublin has to offer. Can be seen roaming around the city vlogging herself and eating everything that crosses her path.Email: eadaoin@lovin.com Social: @bandeadd

