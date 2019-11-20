The Shelbourne’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting takes place today

The one thing I love most about Christmas – apart from the food and the family time etc. etc., is seeing Christmas trees around every corner.

Ever since that scene in Home Alone where Kevin goes to Rockefeller Centre to see the giant Christmas tree, I’ve had a similar fascination with them.

If you can relate, then you’re in luck as The Shelbourne’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting takes place later today.

As one of the city’s most luxurious hotel’s, they are known for their glamorous interior year-round. But things get kicked up a notch in the run-up to December 25th.

And they certainly know how to do Christmas right, going all out when it comes to their festive décor.

Take a look at last year's set up for reference.

They even went so far as to whip up a seasonal cocktail and festive afternoon tea menu.

So if you’re in the mood for merriment, head down for 5:45pm for the big reveal. Ryan Tubridy, the toy master of Christmas, will be on hand to assist matters and there will be mince pies to munch on too.

Overlooking St Stephen’s Green, it’s a good starting spot for a wander around town.

