The Shelbourne’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting takes place today

The one thing I love most about Christmas – apart from the food and the family time etc. etc., is seeing Christmas trees around every corner.
Ever since that scene in Home Alone where Kevin goes to Rockefeller Centre to see the giant Christmas tree, I’ve had a similar fascination with them.
If you can relate, then you’re in luck as The Shelbourne’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting takes place later today.
As one of the city’s most luxurious hotel’s, they are known for their glamorous interior year-round. But things get kicked up a notch in the run-up to December 25th.
And they certainly know how to do Christmas right, going all out when it comes to their festive décor.
Take a look at last year's set up for reference.
View this post on Instagram
Our Pastry Team’s festive gingerbread display this year 🍭🍬 making us even hungrier for Christmas 🎄 . . . . . #christmas #christmasdecor #christmas2018 #dublin #ireland #hotel #lobby #sweets #gingerbreadhouse #gingerbread #candy #creative #village #scene #art #pastry #pastrychef #icing #chocolate #treat #sunday
They even went so far as to whip up a seasonal cocktail and festive afternoon tea menu.
View this post on Instagram
Celebrating the official beginning of the festive season at The Shelbourne, with our Christmas cocktail creation 🎄 Bertha’s Last Straw: Strawberry Infused Berthas, Rose Bud Tinted Cocchi Americano, Raspberry Cordial, Pink Peppercorn Honey, Lemon. . . . . . . #christmas #christmas2018 #drinks #festive #cocktails #cocktailsofinstagram #friday #fridayfeeling #weekend #weekendvibes #berthas #raspberry #lemon #honey #peppercorn #dublin #ireland #travel
View this post on Instagram
The most wonderful time of the year... Festive Afternoon Tea is served 🥂 . . . . . #afternoontea #tea #afternoon #hightea #christmas #christmasdecor #christmastime #dublin #ireland #2018 #lordmayorslounge #champagne #festive #flowers #decorations #styling @annmarie_oleary #bts #photography @barrymurphyphotography
So if you’re in the mood for merriment, head down for 5:45pm for the big reveal. Ryan Tubridy, the toy master of Christmas, will be on hand to assist matters and there will be mince pies to munch on too.
View this post on Instagram
Wishing you and yours a happy, healthy and prosperous New Year, from all at The Shelbourne 🥂 . . . . #newyear #newyearsday #2019 #photography @barrymurphyphotography #styling @annmarie_oleary #hotelsfortheholidays #dublin #ireland #travel #exterior #streetview #street #architecture #history #ststephensgreen
Overlooking St Stephen’s Green, it’s a good starting spot for a wander around town.