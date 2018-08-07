There Will Be Huge Outdoor Screenings Of Three Harry Potter Movies This Halloween

The temperatures remain high and the evenings are still quite bright here in Dublin but that doesn't mean you can't start making plans for Halloween.

That's what Retro Drive-In Movies is doing as it has just been announced that a Harry Potter marathon will be screened at Leopardstown Racecourse throughout the October Bank Holiday weekend.

The movies being shown will be the first three editions of the series, namely Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone, Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets and Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban.

Tickets will be released this Friday at 9am and can be purchased via this link.

