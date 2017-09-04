What's On Events

There's A Huge Vintage Kilo Sale Coming To Dublin Just In Time For Festival Season

Bomber jackets and quirky shirts, HOWIYA!

Pjimage 21

Festival season is fast approaching and one of the very best things about it is the unreal, trendy outfits that come with it. I literally spend hours trawling through Instagram looking at the style and piecing together my own outfit inspo. 

If you're the same, you'll be buzzed for this. 

Kilo sales are one of the very best places to pick out bits for that signature look. There's tonnes of clothes and it's all reasonably priced. The best part however, is that it's highly unlikely that anyone will have the same outfit as you, as the pieces are completely unique.

One of our fave vintage shops in Dublin, Tola Vintage are hosting a huge kilo sale on April 15th in the Radisson Blu. 

These guys have been hosting kilo sales all around the country for quite some time now, so they really know what they're at. They pick the pieces they sell themselves and they really do have a deadly selection.

A post shared by Tola Vintage (@tolavintage) on

This is the ideal opportunity to nab yourself a colourful bomber jacket, dungarees or abstract shirts for a holiday or festival. 

A kilo costs €20, which is a class deal tbh. That could be 6 shirts or a pair of jeans and two jumpers. 

Hello bargains!

The sale will begin at 10am and will finish at 5pm. It's usually super busy and the early bird catches the best clothing items so get in there in good time if you want to get the best bits. 

See you there! 

