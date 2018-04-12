As you hit your late 20s or early 30s, you become wearied by nightclubs. Frankly, you'd rather be at home watching a good nature documentary.

But what would you get if you could combine nightlife and your favourite docs? I'll tell you what you'd get: David Attenborough's Jungle Boogie.

On Saturday, May 5 at The Sugar Club, prepare to appreciate the majesty of the natural world as Sir David (or at least a cardboard cutout of Sir David) guides a crowd of revellers on an expedition into the very heart of Ireland, all while grooving to disco, house, funk and soul tunes.

On the night in question you can expect rainforest decor, Planet Earth visuals, hundreds of David Attenborough masks and photos ops with a cutout of the legendary Sir David. Beats a night on the couch, amiright?

Tickets for David Attenborough's Jungle Boogie are available from €6 and you can pick 'em up HERE.

