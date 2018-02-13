What's On Events

This Deadly Dublin Event Will Celebrate The Best Creative Irish Talent Across 20 Locations

From live podcasts to jewellery workshops

Pjimage 44

Ireland is the land of saints and scholars but did you know that we have some kickass creative talent too?

There's often times I walk down the street past an incredible mural, sit in a café and see a print hanging on the wall or scroll through my phone and see my news feed booming with Irish talent - It really is something to be proud of. There's just something so special about owning a piece and knowing it's come from your own country and is made by someone who might just pass you by on the street some day.  

Dublin Design Night will take place on April 25th and will present the works of some of Ireland's most creative minds. 

The event will celebrate Irish design and let people explore it in their own way through a series of talks, workshops and events.

A post shared by Jess Tobin (@novice_jess) on

The event will take places in 20 locations across the city and it offers a little something for everyone. There are workshops in flower arrangement, illustration using coffee as ink, live podcasts and RTÉ documentary screenings, to name but a few.  

There will also be some familiar faces taking part to share their wisdom and give participants an insight into their works. One of our absolute favesChupi, will be joining a workshop hosted by the designers in Atrium about creating jewellery and you will be able to make your very own Chupi chain. If you're more interested in illustration, artist Jess Tobin will be doing live sketching at April and Bear and you'll be able to take home a portrait. 

Sorry, but how cool do these sound?

The best news of all, this event is totally free and entirely non profit. 

You get to take away what you make and there are free Jameson cocktails all the way around. 

For a full list of events click here.

See you there?

READ MORE: This Dublin Illustrator Creates Deadly Doodles & We Are Insta-Obsessed

Anyone else sick to death of "joyous" and "loving" celebrity breakups? Bring back the vengeance! Listen to this week's Before Brunch podcast below. Subscribe here

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Written By

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Multimedia Journalist. A lanky video-head living her best life by capturing what Dublin has to offer. Can be seen roaming around the city vlogging herself and eating everything that crosses her path.Email: eadaoin@lovin.com Social: @bandeadd

Comments

What's On

Read More in What's On
This Deadly Dublin Event Will Celebrate The Best Creative Irish Talent Across 20 Locations
This Deadly Dublin Event Will Celebrate The Best Creative Irish Talent Across 20 Locations
The Bushy Park Food Market Has Something For Everyone On A Saturday Afternoon
The Bushy Park Food Market Has Something For Everyone On A Saturday Afternoon
This Is Your Dublin Spring Bucket List For 2018
This Is Your Dublin Spring Bucket List For 2018
This Charming Northside Pub Is Holding A Gin-Tasting Event Next Week
This Charming Northside Pub Is Holding A Gin-Tasting Event Next Week
Plans Are In Place For Dublin's First Indoor Skydiving Centre
Plans Are In Place For Dublin's First Indoor Skydiving Centre
Three Tastebud-Tingling Street Food Parties Are Coming To Some Of Dublin's Most Iconic Venues
Three Tastebud-Tingling Street Food Parties Are Coming To Some Of Dublin's Most Iconic Venues
Star Trek Actor Brent Spiner Is In Dublin Right Now Posing For Selfies
Star Trek Actor Brent Spiner Is In Dublin Right Now Posing For Selfies
The GOT "Iron Throne" Is In Stephen's Green Shopping Centre This Weekend
The GOT "Iron Throne" Is In Stephen's Green Shopping Centre This Weekend
Maxi Jazz From Faithless Has Announced A Gig At The Bowery In Rathmines
Maxi Jazz From Faithless Has Announced A Gig At The Bowery In Rathmines
The Stella Cinema's Line-Up For Easter Weekend Looks Unreal
The Stella Cinema's Line-Up For Easter Weekend Looks Unreal
Snow Patrol, Cillian Murphy & Shane MacGowan To Attend A Brand New Dublin Festival This Summer
Snow Patrol, Cillian Murphy & Shane MacGowan To Attend A Brand New Dublin Festival This Summer
There's A Huge Viking Festival Taking Place In Dublin This Weekend
There's A Huge Viking Festival Taking Place In Dublin This Weekend
This Deadly Dublin Event Will Celebrate The Best Creative Irish Talent Across 20 Locations
What's On

This Deadly Dublin Event Will Celebrate The Best Creative Irish Talent Across 20 Locations
Security Guards Called To North Dublin Driving Licence Centre After People Refused To Leave
News

Security Guards Called To North Dublin Driving Licence Centre After People Refused To Leave
WATCH: Trinity's Acapella Group's Cover Of George Ezra's Budapest Is An Absolute Must-Watch
Entertainment

WATCH: Trinity's Acapella Group's Cover Of George Ezra's Budapest Is An Absolute Must-Watch
Get Ready: The Arctic Monkeys Are Playing A Dublin Gig Later This Year
News

Get Ready: The Arctic Monkeys Are Playing A Dublin Gig Later This Year

VIDEO: CCTV Footage Shows Moment That Woman Is Robbed And Stabbed In South Dublin
Dublin

VIDEO: CCTV Footage Shows Moment That Woman Is Robbed And Stabbed In South Dublin
WATCH: Conor McGregor Is In Handcuffs As He Heads To Court
Dublin

WATCH: Conor McGregor Is In Handcuffs As He Heads To Court
You Can Now Use Your Leap Card To Access GoCar In Dublin
News

You Can Now Use Your Leap Card To Access GoCar In Dublin
This Is The Tiniest Pub In Dublin — And You've Probably Passed It Hundreds Of Times
Food and Drink

This Is The Tiniest Pub In Dublin — And You've Probably Passed It Hundreds Of Times

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin