This Deadly Dublin Event Will Celebrate The Best Creative Irish Talent Across 20 Locations

Ireland is the land of saints and scholars but did you know that we have some kickass creative talent too?

There's often times I walk down the street past an incredible mural, sit in a café and see a print hanging on the wall or scroll through my phone and see my news feed booming with Irish talent - It really is something to be proud of. There's just something so special about owning a piece and knowing it's come from your own country and is made by someone who might just pass you by on the street some day.

Dublin Design Night will take place on April 25th and will present the works of some of Ireland's most creative minds.

The event will celebrate Irish design and let people explore it in their own way through a series of talks, workshops and events.

The event will take places in 20 locations across the city and it offers a little something for everyone. There are workshops in flower arrangement, illustration using coffee as ink, live podcasts and RTÉ documentary screenings, to name but a few.



There will also be some familiar faces taking part to share their wisdom and give participants an insight into their works. One of our absolute faves, Chupi, will be joining a workshop hosted by the designers in Atrium about creating jewellery and you will be able to make your very own Chupi chain. If you're more interested in illustration, artist Jess Tobin will be doing live sketching at April and Bear and you'll be able to take home a portrait.

Sorry, but how cool do these sound?

The best news of all, this event is totally free and entirely non profit.

You get to take away what you make and there are free Jameson cocktails all the way around.



For a full list of events click here.

See you there?

