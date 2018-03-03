What's On Events

This Dublin Bar Is Having A Massive 'Apres Ski' Party Tonight

Dress code: ski wear

If you're dying to get out of the house (and it's safe for you to travel), you might want to stop by Sophie's bar on Harcourt Street tonight.

The gorge venue is open late for an Apres Ski party - with ski wear as the dress code. 

They'll be serving hot whiskies and Irish coffees to warm you up and blasting top tunes until the wee hours. 

Pop down for a boogie from 11pm and get some feeling back in those frozen limbs. 

Kayla Walsh

Written By

Kayla Walsh

Kayla is a multimedia journalist from Mayo who likes fashion, food, film and feminism. E-mail: kayla@lovin.com.

