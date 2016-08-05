What's On Events

This Trendy Dundrum Cocktail Bar Will Be Hosting A Tapas And Movie Night This Evening

Popcorn and cocktails? Yes Please!

Pjimage 20

Looking for something a little fun and different to do this evening?

Monday's can be a dose of shite and more often times than none, boring as f*ck. Candlelight Bar in Dundrum have come up with the perfect solution however, by hosting a deadly tapas and movie night. 

The trendy cocktail bar will be screening Slumdog Millionaire at 19:45 this evening and there will be popcorn at the ready, of course.

There will also be a 15 minute interval during the film where guests will be invited to tuck into some deadly tapas dishes provided by Siam Thai. 

via GIPHY

Candlelight Bar is one of our favourite cocktail bars in Dublin and they serve some of the most interesting and unique drinks you'll ever see. 

We recommend their "Bathtub Gin Time", it's a mixture of Hendrinks, Elderflower tonic, Curacaos and lemon juice with a frothy lavender and rose foam. It's literally the tastiest thing ever, it comes in a mini bath and has a rubber duck floating in it - Can't beat it.

What better way to watch a movie than tucking into some popcorn while drinking some delish cocktails? Yes please!

Tickets cost €10 and can be purchased on arrival.

That's one way to brighten up your Monday.

Cheers!

READ MORE: Five Guys Is Opening ANOTHER Dublin Location In The Near Future

The nature of Irish 'Lickarsery' and Harry Styles' sexuality... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Written By

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Multimedia Journalist. A lanky video-head living her best life by capturing what Dublin has to offer. Can be seen roaming around the city vlogging herself and eating everything that crosses her path.Email: eadaoin@lovin.com Social: @bandeadd

Comments

What's On

Read More in What's On
This Trendy Dundrum Cocktail Bar Will Be Hosting A Tapas And Movie Night This Evening
This Trendy Dundrum Cocktail Bar Will Be Hosting A Tapas And Movie Night This Evening
This Stoneybatter Eatery Has Created Dublin's BIGGEST Burger And It Looks Unreal
This Stoneybatter Eatery Has Created Dublin's BIGGEST Burger And It Looks Unreal
Seven Glorious Prosecco Cocktails In Dublin That Must Be Tried
Seven Glorious Prosecco Cocktails In Dublin That Must Be Tried
This Irish Gin Brand Has Hidden A Golden Ticket In Their Easter Eggs For A Year's Supply Of Gin
This Irish Gin Brand Has Hidden A Golden Ticket In Their Easter Eggs For A Year's Supply Of Gin
The Clocks Went Forward And You've Lost An Hour - Here's Where To Get Your Coffee Kick
The Clocks Went Forward And You've Lost An Hour - Here's Where To Get Your Coffee Kick
Hanging? Here Are Seven Unreal Spots For A Post-Paddy's Day Brunch
Hanging? Here Are Seven Unreal Spots For A Post-Paddy's Day Brunch
YAAAAS - This Brilliant Brunch Event Is Back And We Are Living For It
YAAAAS - This Brilliant Brunch Event Is Back And We Are Living For It
Nine Of The Best 'Smokey Old Fashioned' Cocktails To Order In Dublin
Nine Of The Best 'Smokey Old Fashioned' Cocktails To Order In Dublin
Two Of Our Fave Food Spots Are Teaming Up To Make The Milkshake Of ALL Milkshakes
Two Of Our Fave Food Spots Are Teaming Up To Make The Milkshake Of ALL Milkshakes
Lonely Planet Has Chosen Dublin Coddle As One Of The World's Best Bowl Foods
Lonely Planet Has Chosen Dublin Coddle As One Of The World's Best Bowl Foods
Here Are The Ten Best Coffee Shops On The New Luas Line
Here Are The Ten Best Coffee Shops On The New Luas Line
Here Are The Ten Best Coffee Shops On The New Luas Line
Here Are The Ten Best Coffee Shops On The New Luas Line
This Stoneybatter Eatery Has Created Dublin's BIGGEST Burger And It Looks Unreal
What's On

This Stoneybatter Eatery Has Created Dublin's BIGGEST Burger And It Looks Unreal
Seven Glorious Prosecco Cocktails In Dublin That Must Be Tried
What's On

Seven Glorious Prosecco Cocktails In Dublin That Must Be Tried
This Irish Gin Brand Has Hidden A Golden Ticket In Their Easter Eggs For A Year's Supply Of Gin
What's On

This Irish Gin Brand Has Hidden A Golden Ticket In Their Easter Eggs For A Year's Supply Of Gin
The Lighthouse Cinema Had A Dog-Friendly Screening And We Can't Cope With The Pics
Entertainment

The Lighthouse Cinema Had A Dog-Friendly Screening And We Can't Cope With The Pics

PIC: This Dublin Pub Charged An INSANE Amount For Two Pints Of Cordial
Dublin

PIC: This Dublin Pub Charged An INSANE Amount For Two Pints Of Cordial
'Nine Monks' Is Ireland's Newest Tonic Wine — Here's The Suss
Sponsored

'Nine Monks' Is Ireland's Newest Tonic Wine — Here's The Suss
PICS: Dermot Bannon's "Beautiful" Home Is Up For Sale In Drumcondra
Dublin

PICS: Dermot Bannon's "Beautiful" Home Is Up For Sale In Drumcondra
The Proposed Route For Dublin's New Metrolink Has Been Unveiled
Dublin

The Proposed Route For Dublin's New Metrolink Has Been Unveiled

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin