This Trendy Dundrum Cocktail Bar Will Be Hosting A Tapas And Movie Night This Evening

Looking for something a little fun and different to do this evening?

Monday's can be a dose of shite and more often times than none, boring as f*ck. Candlelight Bar in Dundrum have come up with the perfect solution however, by hosting a deadly tapas and movie night.

The trendy cocktail bar will be screening Slumdog Millionaire at 19:45 this evening and there will be popcorn at the ready, of course.

There will also be a 15 minute interval during the film where guests will be invited to tuck into some deadly tapas dishes provided by Siam Thai.

Candlelight Bar is one of our favourite cocktail bars in Dublin and they serve some of the most interesting and unique drinks you'll ever see.

We recommend their "Bathtub Gin Time", it's a mixture of Hendrinks, Elderflower tonic, Curacaos and lemon juice with a frothy lavender and rose foam. It's literally the tastiest thing ever, it comes in a mini bath and has a rubber duck floating in it - Can't beat it.

What better way to watch a movie than tucking into some popcorn while drinking some delish cocktails? Yes please!

Tickets cost €10 and can be purchased on arrival.

That's one way to brighten up your Monday.

Cheers!

