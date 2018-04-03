To Celebrate The Coming Of Summer The Crate Will Be Hosting A Gorge Workshop

There's just something about having a bouquet of flowers in your home.

Whether you received it as a gift, or you picked it from the garden, coming home and getting that sweet, summery smell, is like no other. It can making a gloomy room look wonderful.

The key to having a gorge bunch of flowers however, comes down to the arrangement. The last think you need is your flowers that you love so dearly looking, well, a little odd or misplaced.

I get most of my flower inspo from The Crate's Instagram account. They have a way of making a bouquet look beyond fab and I'm utterly obsessed. So now it's time to learn from the experts.

To celebrate the month of May and the beginning of summer, The Crate will be hosting a flower arranging workshop.

The workshop is the perfect opportunity to get creative and ask those questions you've always wanted to know.

It will take place on May 2nd in Green Beards in Ranelagh and tickets cost €60. You can book them by clicking here.

The best part is you will get to take your bouquet home with you in a fab vase, provided on the day. (YAY!)

Time to put something GORGE on that empty table in the kitchen!

