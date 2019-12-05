Twenty Two to host a Christmas themed cabaret show this Sunday

It’s Thursday which means your mind is firmly set on weekend plans. Don’t lie, I know your mind has wandered far away from the task at hand.

Well should you find yourself with a free slot this Sunday, why not check out Fatale Event's first cabaret show of the season?

Brought to you by the Film Fatale troupe, the brand spanking new show will hit up Twenty Two on St Anne’s Street.

A cabaret show, Cavort is characteristically provocative and tongue-in-cheek.

Making a special effort to give their first show a Christmas themed makeover, there will be everything from giant sparkly costumes to festive music, an alternative nativity and even a glitzy burlesque show.

Starring Paddy Fagan and Bonnie Boux, other faces making an appearance are Riddle and Starfire and Jess Kav to name but a few.

Promising to “blend the bright lights and sparkle of Christmas with a dark edge”, it’s bound to keep even the Grinches and Scrooges happy.

As the event listing says, the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear so make sure to stick around for karaoke after.

Standard tickets are priced at €22.50 and can be gotten through Eventbrite.

