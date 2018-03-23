What's On Events

Snow Patrol, Cillian Murphy & Shane MacGowan To Attend A Brand New Dublin Festival This Summer

The festival will take place on the May bank holiday weekend...

Snowpat1

If you've got no plans for the May Bank Holiday weekend, keep reading.

There's a brand new music and arts festival coming to Dublin this summer, and it sounds like it'll be an unreal few days.

VINYL, a three-day event, will feature art exhibits, music performances, album playbacks, panel discussions, pop-up stores and more.

Snow Patrol will present an exclusive playback of selected tracks from their latest album Wildness, which is due to be released on 25 May.

A post shared by Snow Patrol (@snowpatrol) on

Shane MacGowan and actor Cillian Murphy will also discuss their work, along with Bob Geldof, Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders, Geoff Barrow and more.

Also expected to attend the festival are Noel Hogan, Aslan, Scott Gorham and Peggy Seeger.

Vinyl1

Image: VINYL

The festival is set to run from Saturday 5 May to Monday 7 May in the Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin.

Tickets from €119 go on sale this Thursday 29 March via Ticketmaster.

READ MORE: There's A Huge Viking Festival Taking Place In Dublin This Weekend

The Recent Facebook Scandal And What You Should Really Know About It... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here

Shirley Donlon

Written By

Shirley Donlon

Get in touch: shirley@lovin.com

Comments

What's On

Read More in What's On
Snow Patrol, Cillian Murphy & Shane MacGowan To Attend A Brand New Dublin Festival This Summer
Snow Patrol, Cillian Murphy & Shane MacGowan To Attend A Brand New Dublin Festival This Summer
There's A Huge Viking Festival Taking Place In Dublin This Weekend
There's A Huge Viking Festival Taking Place In Dublin This Weekend
There's An Exciting Brunch Event Launching In Roberta's This Weekend
There's An Exciting Brunch Event Launching In Roberta's This Weekend
Here's Five Deadly Places In The City To Grab Lunch With Your Work Bestie
Here's Five Deadly Places In The City To Grab Lunch With Your Work Bestie
There's A Huge Vintage Kilo Sale Coming To Dublin Just In Time For Festival Season
There's A Huge Vintage Kilo Sale Coming To Dublin Just In Time For Festival Season
This Trendy Dundrum Cocktail Bar Will Be Hosting A Tapas And Movie Night This Evening
This Trendy Dundrum Cocktail Bar Will Be Hosting A Tapas And Movie Night This Evening
This Irish Gin Brand Has Hidden A Golden Ticket In Their Easter Eggs For A Year's Supply Of Gin
This Irish Gin Brand Has Hidden A Golden Ticket In Their Easter Eggs For A Year's Supply Of Gin
YAAAAS - This Brilliant Brunch Event Is Back And We Are Living For It
YAAAAS - This Brilliant Brunch Event Is Back And We Are Living For It
Nine Of The Best 'Smokey Old Fashioned' Cocktails To Order In Dublin
Nine Of The Best 'Smokey Old Fashioned' Cocktails To Order In Dublin
Two Of Our Fave Food Spots Are Teaming Up To Make The Milkshake Of ALL Milkshakes
Two Of Our Fave Food Spots Are Teaming Up To Make The Milkshake Of ALL Milkshakes
Lonely Planet Has Chosen Dublin Coddle As One Of The World's Best Bowl Foods
Lonely Planet Has Chosen Dublin Coddle As One Of The World's Best Bowl Foods
Here Are The Ten Best Coffee Shops On The New Luas Line
Here Are The Ten Best Coffee Shops On The New Luas Line
There's A Huge Viking Festival Taking Place In Dublin This Weekend
What's On

There's A Huge Viking Festival Taking Place In Dublin This Weekend
10 Statement Pieces You Can Get In Folkstore Right Now To Jazz Up Your Wardrobe
Best Of

10 Statement Pieces You Can Get In Folkstore Right Now To Jazz Up Your Wardrobe
It Looks Like The George Bar Has Undergone A Complete Makeover
News

It Looks Like The George Bar Has Undergone A Complete Makeover
A South Dublin Beach Is Set To Become Ireland's First Official Nudist Location
Dublin

A South Dublin Beach Is Set To Become Ireland's First Official Nudist Location

This Dublin Pub Is Giving Free Lunch To Anyone Called Mark Or Mairead This Week
Food and Drink

This Dublin Pub Is Giving Free Lunch To Anyone Called Mark Or Mairead This Week
PIC: This Dublin Pub Charged An INSANE Amount For Two Pints Of Cordial
Dublin

PIC: This Dublin Pub Charged An INSANE Amount For Two Pints Of Cordial
'Nine Monks' Is Ireland's Newest Tonic Wine — Here's The Suss
Sponsored

'Nine Monks' Is Ireland's Newest Tonic Wine — Here's The Suss
The Lighthouse Cinema Had A Dog-Friendly Screening And We Can't Cope With The Pics
Entertainment

The Lighthouse Cinema Had A Dog-Friendly Screening And We Can't Cope With The Pics

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin