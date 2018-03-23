Snow Patrol, Cillian Murphy & Shane MacGowan To Attend A Brand New Dublin Festival This Summer

The festival will take place on the May bank holiday weekend...

If you've got no plans for the May Bank Holiday weekend, keep reading.

There's a brand new music and arts festival coming to Dublin this summer, and it sounds like it'll be an unreal few days.

VINYL, a three-day event, will feature art exhibits, music performances, album playbacks, panel discussions, pop-up stores and more.

Snow Patrol will present an exclusive playback of selected tracks from their latest album Wildness, which is due to be released on 25 May.

A post shared by Snow Patrol (@snowpatrol) on Mar 23, 2018 at 7:09am PDT

Shane MacGowan and actor Cillian Murphy will also discuss their work, along with Bob Geldof, Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders, Geoff Barrow and more.

Also expected to attend the festival are Noel Hogan, Aslan, Scott Gorham and Peggy Seeger.

Image: VINYL

The festival is set to run from Saturday 5 May to Monday 7 May in the Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin.

Tickets from €119 go on sale this Thursday 29 March via Ticketmaster.

READ MORE: There's A Huge Viking Festival Taking Place In Dublin This Weekend

The Recent Facebook Scandal And What You Should Really Know About It... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here