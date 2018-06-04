We're Hosting a Seriously Unique Brunch Event In Dublin Next Month And We Want You There

How would you like a three course brunch and cocktails in one of Dublin's best brunch spots?!

If there's one major thing we at Lovin have in common with our readers - it's a massive appreciation for a really good brunch.

And while we enjoy sharing the love online every day, sometimes it's nice to get out and meet you guys face to face over an eggs benny.

Because our summer series of events was SUCH a success - we've decided to keep the party going with a unique brunch event taking place on Saturday November 3rd at Cleaver East, Dublin.

If you've been listening to our hugely popular Before Brunch podcast, hosted by our editor Megan Cassidy and her bestie Cassie Delaney, you'll know that we partnered up with the fab folk at Diet Coke for their super #BecauseICan campaign.

To celebrate the end of a brilliant partnership, the Before Brunch gals and Diet Coke are hosting a LIVE podcast at Cleaver East as well as a delicious three-course brunch AND mouth-watering Coketails for a limited number of lucky readers.

Megan and Cassie will be joined by panellists Courteney Smith and Caitlin McBride to chat about how women changed the world in 2018 and delve deep into some of the juiciest entertainment stories of the year.

So what's on the menu?

To start, a choice of:

Crab Cake Sliders, Spicy Carrot Slaw, Mustard Seed Mayo

Cleaver East “Bacon Butty” in a Steamed Bun, Fried Egg, Pulled Pork and Pickles

Truffle Mushroom on Focaccia Toast, Whipped Ricotta, Sunny Side Up Fried Egg, Rocket

Mains Course Choices:

Pil Pil Prawns and Chorizo Chickpea Paella with Crunchy Sour Dough

Crispy Mac n Cheese Ball with Spicy Arrabbiata Sauce, Pesto Mayo, Rocket and Parmesan

Irish Hereford Beef Burger, Dubliner Vintage Cheddar, Garlic Mayo, Carmelised Onions, Crispy Bacon on a Brioche Bun

And for dessert:

Salted Caramel Profiteroles with Hazelnut Ice Cream and Hot Chocolate Sauce

New York Style Baked S’mores Cheesecake

Chocolate Brownie Sundae, Toffee Popcorn, Marshmallow and Nutella Chocolate Sauce

Before Brunch Live with Diet Coke takes place at Cleaver East on November 3rd

And that's not all...

There's a choice of three gorgeous coketails to accompany your meal. Guests can choose from:

"One of Those things"

Creamy Baileys Irish Liquor, Malibu and Cointreau, served in a cinnamon dusted glass and topped with the refreshing taste of Diet Coke.



"The Vanilla Russian"

Chilled vanilla Infused Vodka, Rich Kaluha Coffee Liquor, gently stirred, and served on the rocks in a High Ball glass, topped with the delicious taste of Diet Coke.

"Just Peachy"

Caramelized Juicy Peach, Apricot infused Bullet Rye Bourbon, Fresh lime and basil Leaves, strained over crushed ice before infusing with the refreshing fizz of Diet Coke.

Fancy coming along? Of course you do! We'll be giving away tickets to lucky listeners in the coming weeks, so keep your eyes peeled for Before Brunch with Diet Coke LIVE competitions on Facebook and Instagram!

