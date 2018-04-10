Here's What's On At The Smock Alley Theatre For The Next Couple Of Weeks

Whether you're an avid theatre-lover, or you just fancy doing something a little different over the next couple of weeks, the Smock Alley Theatre has a load of great productions going on.

From plays and theatrical productions to spoken word and music events, the Smock Alley Theatre has got you covered, and with tickets starting at just €12 for some events, you'd be mad not to head along.

Here's a full list of what's on for the next couple of weeks.

Debris: Wednesday 11 April - Saturday 21 April

"An odyssey of pain, blood, love and loss. An unreal journey through two disturbed minds, and the unfolding events leading up to the self crucifixion of their father in the front room."

"Enter the insane world of siblings Michael and Michelle. Debris is a depraved vision of the world, seen through their eyes."

Book your tickets here.

#HashtagRelationshipGoalz: Monday 23 April - Saturday 28 April

"Ciara is your run-of-the-mill, chicken burger plain with nothin’ on it kinda girl. (Garlic sauce on the side, obvo.) Ciarán is your average, curry cheese chips type of lad. And yeah, they’ve found each other. Bleedin’ ages ago."

"Ciara and Ciarán are #RelationshipGoalz. So what’s left to achieve, really?"

Book your tickets here.

Pilgrim: Monday 23 April - Saturday 05 May

"A powerful comedy/drama set in Newfoundland about an Irishman’s redemption in a world on the brink. Thousands of refugees from every culture and creed descend upon the doorsteps of Newfoundland. Villages like Gambo become the setting for a positive apocalypse."

"In this surreal, inverted world, Christopher’s life pulls into focus and his rebirth is both arresting and comic. With allusions to classical myth, PILGRIM (Fishamble New Writing Award Nomination/ Manchester Theatre Award nomination) is a powerful new comedy/drama about a hard-edged youth coming of age on a pilgrimage home for the birth of his son."

Book your tickets here.

Scéals of the City – The Repeal Edition: Sunday 15 April

"We’ve got that repealing in feeling and we’re here to pronounce proudly our pro choice stance through spoken word and song. Come and witness some of Irelands best and most powerful voices as they stand Together For Yes and raise funds for the campaign to repeal the eighth amendment. These are our bodies, our choices and our voices."

Book your tickets here.

Xenia Pestova: Saturday 14 April

"Powerful, refined, sensitive, imaginative, precise – Xenia Pestova brings her immense talents to the eight new works selected from the international 'call for participation'."

"This spectacular programme also premieres two new commissions, including Silva Rosani's award winning new work for piano, resonating metal plates and keyboard instruments. Together with the Irish premiere of Helga Arias Parra's tactile 'Astraglossa,' and Fergal Dowling new Arts Council commission – Mixed Synthetic Fabrics (for piano and live electronics) – Xenia has assembled a visual and aural feast."

Book your tickets here.

Izumi Kimura: Saturday 14 April

"One of Ireland's most inventive improvisers – Izumi Kimura – joins forces with two of the country's most imaginative composers (Francis Heery and Elis Czerniak) to reinvent the 'prepared piano' and extend its possibilities with live electronics through two new works specially commissioned for Music Curren Festivalt."

"The new works are contextualised with John Cage's seminal Sonatas and Interludes, one of the best known works from the 'inventor' of the prepared piano. These new works follow Cage's original preparations to fix screws, bolts and rubbers inserted between the strings. This programme is supported by Jeffers Pianos, in association with Galway Jazz Festival and Music Network.

Book your tickets here.

Yarn/Wire: Friday 13 April

"The virtuosic Yarn|Wire ensemble (USA) bring two new works by rising stars of the American new music scene – Catherine Lamb (hypnotic... vivid, evocative [The Guardian]) and award-winning playwright, performer, composer Rick Burkhardt – together with the Irish premier of Ann Cleare's spellbinding 'I should live in wires for leaving you'.

With these three works Yarn|Wire ensemble fill the space with a 'theatre of objects' that must be witnessed. Not to be missed!"

Book your tickets here.



Piano Hero: Thursday 12 April

"Stefan Prins makes his Irish debut at Music Current as festival guest composer.

Prins is a fearless composer, eager to explore beyond convention and any perceived musical boundaries."



"His mastery of both technique and technology are evident in this Piano Heroseries of pieces."



"At times whimsical, or even throw-away, the Piano Hero pieces demonstrate Prins' dedication to revealing the relationship between materials and their context, and to imagining new musical forms through extra-musical materials and technologies.

Together with Stephane Ginsburgh (piano) and Florian Bogner (computer music realisation) this team produce a tour de force of technical and technological virtuosity."

Book your tickets here.

