Wine And Cheese Festival Is Taking Place At The Iveagh Gardens This Summer

The Wine and Cheese Festival is now in its second year and this time around it’s found a much bigger location at the Iveagh Gardens.

Over 6,000 people attended the festival’s debut at Eatyard last March, so no doubt this year’s edition is gonna be even bigger and better.

It’s taking place from Thursday, August 8 to Sunday 11 at the Iveagh Gardens and tickets are between €16 and €20 plus booking fee, which are on sale now.

Featuring a whole host of independent Irish wine vendors and cheesemongers as well as hot food vendors, there will also be plenty of entertainment in the form of live music and cheesy karaoke.

The festival will also have a tasting area with wine and drinks experts, live demos, a wine and cheese-themed Eatyard Stage and music and entertainment from Bodytonic.

There are two time slots for each day of the festival, from Thursday to Sunday – a daytime one from 12pm to 4.30pm, and an evening one from 5.30pm to 9.30pm.

You can find more information and book tickets here.

