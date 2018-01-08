What's On Events

YAAAAS - This Brilliant Brunch Event Is Back And We Are Living For It

You don't want to miss this.

Working for Lovin Dublin, I've been fortunate enough to check out some really cool events all around the city. There are few however, that I find myself talking about over and over again - this is one of them. 

The Drag Brunch from the Pot Bellied Pig is one of the few that I just haven't gotten over. The stunning millennial-pink café serves up one of the tastiest brunch menus in town and I'm literally obsessed... as in, I think I'm in love.  

The brunch menu specialises in pork but they also offer the usual faves and some sweet treats (their french toast is divine). For this event you can choose any main from the menu, a side of their unreal Double Cooked Cubes and a decedent, chocolatey brownie - I swear I was nearly rolling home after the last one. To wash it all down, there is always prosecco on hand and believe me, it's f*ckin' class.  

The best part about this event however, obvs, is the entertainment. 

Drag Queens Miss Taken, Heiress Blackstone and Athena will be bopping around the place, dolled up to the bloody nines (I was full on jel of their eye shadow, how do they cut their crease like that!?) and having the craic with you while you tuck in. They are super sound and always up for vogue-ing with you for the perfect Insta.

The Drag Show begins once everyone has finished their meal and I promise you, it's the most fun you will ever have. There's singing, dancing, a Q&A and of course a lip sync battle. Everyone in the café is up dancing by the end, usually to Britney b*tch, and it's just the ultimate buzz.

I have never left an event so elated, granted the prosecco played a small part but it wasn't the only factor, I assure you. 

The next Drag Brunch will be on April 7th and tickets can be purchased here.

See you there.

Now, sashay away

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Written By

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Multimedia Journalist. A lanky video-head living her best life by capturing what Dublin has to offer. Can be seen roaming around the city vlogging herself and eating everything that crosses her path.Email: eadaoin@lovin.com Social: @bandeadd

