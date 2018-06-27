There's an Outdoor Yoga Brunch At The Bernard Shaw Happening Next Month

The one thing that motivates us to exercise like NOTHING else is the knowledge that there will be food waiting for us afterwards.

So this Yoga Brunch event is right up our street. Taking place on Saturday week (July 7), the Yoga Beats event will see the backyard of The Bernard Shaw transform into a Yoga mecca, with a live DJ and a healthy and delicious brunch served up afterwards by the lovely people at The Shaw Café.

The 90 minute workshop style session is a fusion class of Yoga Flow with influences from Yoga Shred (HIIT YOGA) and Barre brought to you by ND Yoga @ndyogadays and DJ Gill @djgillm.

The class will be led by Niamh Deans, who completed her training with The Yoga Room and also studied with the Irish Yoga Association and with a background in ballet and movement since her youth has combined elements of Yoga Shred tm (HIIT and Yoga fusion) inspired sequences with Yoga Flow and Barre micro movement and strengthening work.

The session will be topped off with a relax and restore cool down to wind down the nervous system and leave you feeling energised, refreshed and revived.

All of this to a hand-picked set list from DJ Gill. DJ Gill is an experienced international DJ with a portfolio of gigs from club to corporate. DJ Gill’s resume includes resident DJ of Buck Whaleys, resident DJ of Three Mobile for top international sporting events and guest DJ for numerous events in Lilies Bordello, Brown Thomas, The Marker Hotel and The Taste of Dublin Festival.

Combined Niamh and Gill are bringing together a fresh approach which is both fun and sociable and about coming together with wellness at its heart. It is a mixed level class catering to all levels and is an energetic and social kick start to the weekend!

Tickets are available on www.eventbrite.ie

