Everything you need to know about Bloom 2022

Bloom 2022 is just around the corner, and we have all the info you need to prepare for the festival ahead. If you've never heard of it, Bloom is an annual festival by Bord Bia held in Dublin that, according to their website, "showcases celebrating the best of Irish horticulture, food and drink." This will be their 16th year running, and as a festival that began as a gardening event, it has now expanded into something much more.

This will be their first in-person event back since 2019, so its bound to be a big one.

What can you expect from Bloom 2022?

Of course there'll be plenty of shopping opportunities at this year's Bloom Festival, at markets such as the Irish Craft Village, Q-Mark Plant Village, as well as 160 exhibitors at the Grand Pavilion, including Mango crafts, Diamond Furniture, Curry’s Electrical, Gardenia, and more.

The main attraction to Bloom, as always, are the Gardens and Horticulture. The Show Gardens, as the name suggests, showcase some of the work done by Ireland's top garden designers. The Postcard Gardens will also make an appearance; smaller gardens that are little but beautiful, put together by amateur gardeners.

The Sustainable Living Stage returns, as well as the sculpture garden.

Quality Kitchen Stage is back this year with cooking demonstrations, with presenter Helen Carroll interviewing top chefs and food producers.

For those budding little chefs, Neven Maguire will hold a workshop of sorts for 8 to 14 year olds called "Learn to Cook With Neven."

Speaking of children, there's a load of family friendly events, including Scientific Sue's Science of Bubbles Show, Paddy Courtney's Buzz About Bees, and the Bolton School of Irish Dancers.

You can check out the whole schedule HERE.

What will be available in terms of food and drink?

The Bloom Bistro will be open for brekkie and lunch each day of the event, as well as the Seafood Terrace, The Garden Restaurant, and of course The Phoenix Café.

When is it?

Bloom 2022 takes place between Thursday the 2nd June and the Monday the 6th June.

Where is it?

It's hosted at Phoenix Park.

What time is it on?

Bloom takes place between 9am and 6pm every day.

Where can I get tickets?

You can purchase tickets for Bloom 2022 HERE. A full price daily ticket costs €25. It is possible to buy tickets at the gate on the day, but purchasing in advance is advised.

Is there parking available?

Yes there is and it costs €5 per day.

Sure what better way to spend the bank holiday weekend than this?

