Everything you need to know about Culture Night 2022

One Night for All.

It's officially that time again. Culture Night is back for 2022, in its 17th year. It officially launched in September 2006 when 40 venues opened for free and late in the evening in Dublin’s Temple Bar. This expanded citywide in 2007, more than doubling in size with 87 cultural institutions participating. In 2008 Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford joined in, and now there are hundreds of spots participating countrywide.

If you're thinking about checking it out this year, here's what you need to know.

What is Culture Night?

The website describes Culture Night like this:

"Culture Night / Oíche Chultúir is a national moment, celebrating all that makes up the richness and diversity of Culture in Ireland today, connecting people to cultural activities locally and nationally and aims to open up pathways to ongoing engagement. An annual, all-island public event which takes place each year on the third Friday of September, Culture Night / Oíche Chultúir celebrates culture, creativity and the arts and seeks to actively promote the belief that this rich and varied culture is alive, treasured and nurtured in people’s lives, today and every day. Special and unique events and workshops are specifically programmed at participating locations and, thanks to the continued support of the Arts Council and local Authorities across the island of Ireland, all activities are made available to the public free of charge."

When is Culture Night 2022?

Friday, 23rd September

What time does it start?

Each event begins at a different time. You can check out all that info HERE.

Are there any free events?

There will be over 300 free events in Dublin this Culture Night.

Are there any events on outside of Dublin?

Yes, there are events happening all over the country. You can check out some of our top picks for Culture Night 2022 HERE.

Do I need to book?

Some events do require booking, and some are even fully booked. But worry not, there are literally hundreds of events taking place, many of which don't require booking in advance, so you won't be stuck with nothing to do.

