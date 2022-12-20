Something to cure the post-Christmas blues.

Christmas Day is fast approaching, which means so is Stephen's Day, and for all the Funderland fanatics, that's some very good news indeed. The indoor theme park is returning to the RDS on the 26th December for a three-week period, and it promises to be better than ever.

According to their website,

"Funderland is a concept dedicated to the idea that there should always be fun and affordable places to go and our mission is to provide top class entertainment across the board, with thrill attractions, family attractions, side attractions and Rollercoasters. When a complete day of satisfaction for the entire family is what is required a visit to Funderland is a must."

Funderland is full of weird and wonderful attractions; in the 40 years they've been in business they've had "a tank of man-eating sharks, a high wire motorcycle act, the Wall of Death, performing Dolphins and much, much more." The indoor theme park aims to be an affordable attraction near Dublin's city centre, great for families, students, and anyone who enjoys a good thrill.

So, here's everything you need to know about Funderland at the RDS.

When's it on?

Funderland runs from Stephen's Day until the 15th January.

Where is it on?

Funderland takes place at the RDS Simmonscourt Entrance.

Opening hours

12pm until 10pm, except on New Year's Eve, when it closes at 8pm.

Parking

There is paid parking available at the RDS

Tickets

You can purchase a ticket for Funderland either online or at the entrance. Admission only costs €2, but you will need to pay per ride you go on. Funderland has 10 shot vouchers which cost €30, which will allow patrons to enjoy up to 10 attractions. You can purchase one of these HERE.

Is this a weather dependent event?

While much of Funderland is indoors, there are outdoor elements that may be impacted by poor weather.

Are their height restrictions for some of the rides?

Yes, some of the Funderland rides will have height restrictions, however there are plenty of attractions that are suitable for the whole family.

