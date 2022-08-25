Everything you need to know about the Dalkey Lobster Fest 2022

In celebration of our fave crustacean.

After a three year hiatus following the coronavirus pandemic, Dalkey Lobster Fest is officially back. According to their website, previous years have seen as many as 20,000 people flock to Dalkey to celebrate our fave crustacean. and this could likely increase significantly

When is it on?

Friday 26th to Sunday 28th August

Where is it?

Dalkey

What is it?

The Lobster Dalkey Fest is an annual festival that celebrates, you guessed it, the lobster. Lobster Village will be set up at The Tramyard and will showcase internationally recognised chefs who will provide seafood demonstrations.

What time does it start?

Events begin on the main stage from 11am on Saturday and 12pm on Sunday. That said stalls and vendors will be setting up even earlier than this. Music begins on Friday evening at 8:30pm.

What's on?

The festival obviously has a huge focus on cooking and lobster, but it also has a music stage and events on in Dalkey Castle. You can find live demonstrations, street entertainment, as well as market stalls.

Watch junior chefs take to the main stage to show off their skills, or The Chowder Challenge where FM104's Sean Munsange taste tests different chowders.

How can I get there?

The DART goes right to Dalkey making it an ideal method of transportation for the Lobster Festival. If you're hoping to travel by bus you can get on the 111, or the 59. You can also drive, but be aware that Castle Street will be closed to traffic between 11am and 6pm on both days of the festival.

Participating Restaurants

The Club

The Queens

The Cornernote Café

Idlewilde Café

The King's Inn

And many, many more.

Is it free?

Entry into the festival is free, and there will be a range of free events on the day.

Is it family-friendly?

Dalkey Lobster Fest is family friendly, with a child friendly play area called Kidszone in the church garden. Plus many of the events are great for the whole family; have a look at the whole itinerary HERE.

After 3 year of now crustacean celebration, we think this year's Dalkey Lobster Fest is going to be cracker.

Header image via Instagram/dalkeylobfest

