Everything you need to know about the Dublin Rose Festival 2022

Get those green thumbs at the ready.

If you're looking for a family friendly activity to be apart of this weekend in Dublin, then the Rose Festival might just be for you. This weekend it returns to St. Anne's Park in Raheny, Dublin 5, and at no better time seeing as temperatures have truly risen. The Dublin Rose Festival truly is an event for those who love nature, and there's going to be plenty of food, music, entertainment, arts and crafts and of course, vendors selling flowers and plants.

Delighted to announce the return of the Rose Festival to St Anne's Park, Raheny, D5! The festival will take place on 16th / 17th July, & we can't wait to see you there for music, food, entertainment & more. #StayTuned #RoseFest2022 pic.twitter.com/3PnQbm4mts — Dublin City Council (@DubCityCouncil) June 9, 2022

Does this sound like a bit of you? We have all the details you need right here.

Where:

The Rose Festival takes place at The Red Stables, St. Anne's Park, Clontarf East, Raheny

When:

Saturday 16th & Sunday 17th July 2022

Time:

The Dublin Rose Festival begins at 10am and ends at 6pm.

Price:

There is free admission all weekend.

There's meant to be highs of 26 degrees this weekend, making a couple of hours in the park, soaking up some stunning flowers and tucking into good food an ideal pastime for the temperature.

Header image via Shutterstock

