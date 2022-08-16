Everything you need to know about the RDS Dublin Horse Show 2022

The biggest event in the Irish horsey calendar is returning after a two-year hiatus

One of the landmark weeks in the Summer schedule, the Dublin Horse Show is returning for the first time since 2019. What a return to form it will be, with all the usual jumps, jaunts and competitions being held in the iconic RDS grounds, which will be taken over by horses and courses for the week. Brush your pony tale out, grab your tack and jump on all the things you need to know about the Dublin Horse Show 2022:

When is it on?

The Dublin Horse Show is on for five days, from Wednesday August 17th until Sunday August 21st 2022.

Where is it on?

The event takes place at the RDS on Dublin 4's Merrion Road, Ballsbridge.

What is it?

Primarily it is a horse show, but over time it has dovetailed into an event for fashion and socialising. Whether you are a horse-girl or guy, the show is a bit of craic and a great day out.

What can you see at it?

First and foremost sport, which will see over 1,600 horses and ponies from around Ireland and the world's best international showjumpers competing across five days. Competitions range from Irish Draught classes, pony club games to the side saddle competitions.

What's the must-catch event?

Like anything this changes from person-to-person, however the Puissance which takes place on Saturday (the 20th) is perhaps the most-loved event of the whole show. It's a nail-biting one to watch, as the world's best showjumpers navigate a course that culminates in a jump that increases in height each round. Each round the iconic red and white bricks of the jump are stacked higher and higher until it seems no horse is able to jump it.

What else is there to do:

There are over 300 stands selling mostly horse-focused products, everything from harnesses, and saddles to soap, there are also live demonstrations and talks on equine-assisted therapy and personal wellness.

What's the best day to go?

Completely depends on what you want to get out of your trip to The Horse Show. The opening day, Wednesday (17th) brings a lot of pageantry and junior competitions, while Thursday (18th) is Ladies Day considered the oldest Ladies Day in the world, which hosts the Best Dressed competition. Heavier breeds take centre stage on Friday (19th) while Saturday (20th) has the Puissance, while Sunday (21st) culminates in the Longines Grand Prix of Ireland which has the highest stakes (and the largest prize fund).

Where do you get tickets:

You can grab tickets online from Ticketmaster

What's the craic with tickets:

Tickets are sold daily, priced at €23 for an adult, €17 for a child, student or OAP and €65 for a family of five.

Are there tickets still available?

At the time of writing, there are tickets available.

How do you get there?

Parking is extremely limited, but you can get to the RDS via Dublin bus routes 4, 7, 7a and 18. Other buses stop at Stillorgan Road which is a ten-minute walk to the venue, including 46a, 145, 155, 39a, 84x, 66x and 67x. The venue is also a short walk from the Lansdowne Road and Sandymount DART stations.

Where is the best drop-off point for the Horse Show?

The best drop-off and pick-up point is the RDS Merrion Road Entrance.

Is there car parking?

There is public car parking available at at UCD and Muckross College in Donnybrook, which typically costs €15 per day. There are free shuttle bus for ticket holders to and from the RDS running every 20 minutes.

Is it family-friendly?

It is family-friendly, with discounted tickets available for kids. There will be plenty of entertainment for kids as well as a dedicated Kids Zone located behind the Grand Stand that will feature animals from Wooly Farms, inflatable attractions, an activity zone, face-painting etc.

