Everything You Need To Know Ahead Of The Mother Pride Block Party This Weekend
It’s that time of year! It’s Pride Week here in Dublin, and we are buzzing for the main festival this Saturday.
The city will be covered in rainbows and the crowds will be out to celebrate Dublin’s amazing LGBTQ+ community. And since it’s the 50 year anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, which is often seen as one of the events that sparked the LGBTQ+ rights movement, it’s set to be some celebration.
And one of the events we are just pure buzzed for is the Mother Pride Block Party in association with Smirnoff. Taking place at Collins Barracks, this year’s party is set to be bigger and better than ever.
This year will see the popular event expand to two stages, with bars, food stalls and art installations.
So, here is everything you need to know if you’re heading along to the hotly-anticipated event this weekend.
It kicks off at 4pm after the parade ends, with a whopper line-up.
Danish singer MØ was announced as the main headliner a few months back, but the party will also see Pillow Queens, Panti Bliss, Paul Ryder, Kelly-Anne Byrne, and Mother DJs take to the stage.
View this post on Instagram
Line up announcement: LINE UP ANNOUNCEMENT: MØTHER PRIDE BLOCK PARTY: When released in 2015, her smash hit ‘Lean On’ with Major Lazor was Spotify’s most streamed song of all time, coupled with a string of hits, streams in the billions and an incredible stage presence, we can’t wait for Danish singer, songwriter and producer MØ to headline the Mother Block Party this June! Joining her on the line up, some of our absolute favorite artists! Ticket link in our bio!
Attendees are advised to leave bags at home. Due to added security measures, no bags or backpacks will be admitted.
‘What’s the craic with the after party?’, I hear you ask. Well, after a change of venue, the after party will now take in the Grand Social on Liffey Street from 11pm until 3am.