Everything You Need To Know Ahead Of The Mother Pride Block Party This Weekend

It’s that time of year! It’s Pride Week here in Dublin, and we are buzzing for the main festival this Saturday.

The city will be covered in rainbows and the crowds will be out to celebrate Dublin’s amazing LGBTQ+ community. And since it’s the 50 year anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, which is often seen as one of the events that sparked the LGBTQ+ rights movement, it’s set to be some celebration.

And one of the events we are just pure buzzed for is the Mother Pride Block Party in association with Smirnoff. Taking place at Collins Barracks, this year’s party is set to be bigger and better than ever.

This year will see the popular event expand to two stages, with bars, food stalls and art installations.

So, here is everything you need to know if you’re heading along to the hotly-anticipated event this weekend.

It kicks off at 4pm after the parade ends, with a whopper line-up.

Danish singer MØ was announced as the main headliner a few months back, but the party will also see Pillow Queens, Panti Bliss, Paul Ryder, Kelly-Anne Byrne, and Mother DJs take to the stage.

Attendees are advised to leave bags at home. Due to added security measures, no bags or backpacks will be admitted.

‘What’s the craic with the after party?’, I hear you ask. Well, after a change of venue, the after party will now take in the Grand Social on Liffey Street from 11pm until 3am.