Extra date added for 'The Greatest Showman Singalong' show

Due to popular demand, an extra date has been added for 'The Greatest Showman' singalong taking place in January 2020.

Ticketmaster announced the news this morning. They wrote on Facebook:

"Due to demand, an extra date has been added for SING-A-LONG-A THE GREATEST SHOWMAN at Olympia Theatre on Sunday, 5 January."

There will now be three shows taking place on two dates.

The show is being brought to Dublin by Singalonga Productions, who are known for their mega-successful Grease and Sound Of Music singalongs.

It looks like it'll be a stellar show.

The event description reads, "Our live host will teach you a unique set of dance moves that will truly make you come alive. As they show you how to use our interactive prop bags, you also get to practice your cheers, your boos and even a few wolf whistles.

"Then you can sit back and relax and sing and dance along to the lyrics on screen. YOU the audience will rewrite the stars!"

'Sing-A-Long-A The Greatest Showman' will take place in the Olympia Theatre on Sunday, January 5 at 1pm and Sunday, January 19 at 2pm and 6.30pm.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Wednesday, November 20 on Ticketmaster.