Extra Tickets For Westlife's Croke Park Gigs Will Go On Sale Next Week

You wouldn't want to be a Fool Again

Screen Shot 2019 02 08 At 16 07 38

Unless your in a world of your own, you'll be well aware that this summer will see the return of Ireland's most famous boy band.

Crowbarring bad Westlife references into opening sentence aside, it was announced today that extra tickets for the shows at Croke Park will go on sale on Tuesday.

Shane, Nicky, Mark and Kian will take the the Croke Park stage on July 5 and 6 and as expected tickets were snapped up fairly soon the first time around.

If you missed out that time, you wouldn't want to be a fool again, would you? Apologies. More information can be found here.

westlife Croke Park tickets
