Everything you need to know ahead of this years' Fairview Park gigs

The series kicks off tomorrow with Ben Howard and special guest Talos taking the stage.

The sun is shining, the cowboy hats are neatly stacked and summer concert season in Dublin has officially begun. This week brings with it the start of the Fairview Park gigs and if you're heading along, the organisers have issued some need-to-know info.

Times

For the majority of the gigs, doors are at 7pm and the show starts at 7:30pm. For Dec Pierce's Block Rockin Beats, doors are at 6pm and the show starts at 6:30pm.

No queueing before gates open

Concert-goers have been advised that queuing before the gates open at won't be allowed - those who do show up early to queue will be turned away at restricted area points around the venue. This guideline is in place to reduce disruption to local residents. Patrons are, however, advised to allow enough time for increased traffic and security measures.

What to bring

Advertisement

Or rather, what not to bring. If you're heading along to any of the gigs, you're advised not to bring any of the following items:

Backpacks or large handbags. There will be no cloakroom facilities and any bags left at entrances or surrounding areas will be disposed of.

No umbrellas. The events take place under canvas and will go ahead rain or shine, so check weather conditions and dress appropriately.

No glass, cans, alcohol, garden furniture, selfie sticks or flares. See full list of restricted items at mcd.ie.

No professional cameras or cameras with a detachable lens, video cameras & audio.

Security

Strict security checks will be in operation. Patrons are especially advised not to bring backpacks or large handbags as you may be refused entry or experience delays on entry.

Allow additional time to get through security checks on the day.

There are no re-admissions to the concert. If you leave, there is no re-entry.

Show your ticket at the ticket barrier outside the venue for inspection.

Don’t rush to exits after the concerts. Follow the advice of stewards.

Organisers recommend that if you are bringing personal bag, purse or clutch bag, you should only bring those of smaller sizes i.e. those measuring no greater than A4. Everyone will be subject to a search.

Stewards will also conduct additional further security searches of clothing, bags and other items, as determined by reasonable discretion, including on entry and exit.

Phoebe Bridgers at Fairview Park in 2022, image via concertarchives.org

Transport

Advertisement

Gig-goers are advised to plan and book return travel arrangements in advance allowing at least an extra 2 hours travel time to and from the venue. As traffic and parking delays are inevitable you are encouraged to walk, cycle, use public transport and private coach services. Promoters do not operate transport to/from venue, and there will be no parking facilities provided at the concert site.

DART: The Dart will run services to and from the Events on each day. If you are planning on using the DART, please alight at CLONTARF ROAD dart station. For more information regarding times and locations, please see the Irish Rail website,

The Dart will run services to and from the Events on each day. If you are planning on using the DART, please alight at CLONTARF ROAD dart station. For more information regarding times and locations, please see the Irish Rail website, By BUS:Dublin Bus run services that will bring you within walking distance of the concert site. The bus routes that serve the area are as follows: Eden Quay – 14,15,27-a/b- Fairview Pk, Abbey St Lower – 6, H1,H2,H3, 130 - Fairview Pk, Talbot St – 42, 43 Fairview Pk. For more information regarding bus times and locations, head to the Dublin Bus website.

Age Policy

All of the concerts are strictly over 16's, and strict age monitoring will be in place at all entrances. The promoter reserves the right to refuse admission without refund to anyone who fails to comply.

Credit Card collections

There will be one location located inside the concert entry point.

Advertisement

Accessibility

If you have any accessible queries regarding accessible toilets, dietary requirements, medication etc., you can get in touch with MCD here ahead of the event.

Header image via Ticketmaster

READ NEXT:

- Thousands sign petition to remove bike rack installed outside busy Dublin gay bar