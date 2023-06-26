Family friendly 'Coastival' fest is coming to Dún Laoghaire this July

Seas the day.

Looking for a family-friendly activity for this weekend? Look no further than this Coastival, which is a free festival dedicated to the coast-line taking place in Dún Laoghaire from Saturday July 1st.

There'll be tons of events to get involved with, including free sailing, kayaking, and paddle-boarding.

For those who want to just kick back and relax, you'll be able to watch outdoor movies, or head to a live music show or comedy session.

Sound like a bit of you? Here's everything you need to know.

What's On

Atmosphere

This Saturday and Sunday (1st and 2nd July) you can catch the Atmosphere event between 1pm and 5pm. The Atmosphere event is themed around Balloons, Kites and Flight at Newtownsmith.

The Kite Zone will feature stunt kites, large static kites and tournaments hosted by Francois and the Pure Magic team. There will be kite flying competitions and a chance to make your own kite in the "make and do" area.

The ‘Anyone 4 Science’ flight team will also be on hand making mini rockets and the Balloon Zone will feature all shapes and sizes made by top balloon modellers. Relax in the Chill Zone featuring volleyball skills, beach games, strolling characters and beach loungers.

The Nautical Star Compass

From July 1st to July 9th, there will be a specially commissioned piece of 3D Street Art for Coastival designed by 3D Street Art Ireland, which creates an optical illusion that tricks the mind into believing that 2D artwork is actually three dimensional. Visitors can interact with the piece by taking pictures at a set viewing point which will see them become part of the 3D illusion.

Outdoor Movies

There will be a series of outdoor movies to watch based on the Green beside the Commissioners of Irish Lights Headquarters in Dún Laoghaire Harbour during the first weekend of Coastival, which will show an eclectic mix of all-time favourites.

On Saturday July 1st, movie goers can enjoy Finding Nemo at 2pm, The Muppet Movie at 4:15pm and Grease at 7pm.

On Sunday July 2nd, The Lion King will be screened at 2pm, Monsters University at 4:15pm and Mamma Mia at 7pm.

Entry to Outdoor Movies on the Green is free of charge but capacity is limited so please arrive at least 30 minutes in advance of the start of the movie you want to see.

An Cathaoirleach, Cllr. Denis O'Callaghan of Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council said this of Coastival:

"A visit to Dún Laoghaire for Coastival is unmissable from July 1st to 9th to celebrate the lazy hazy days of summer by the sea with over 120 fantastic events on land and water - including Atmosphere, Outdoor Movies, Coastival nights live music & comedy, family fun day at the LexIcon, free sailing, kayaking, cruises and much more."

