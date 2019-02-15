Five Dublin Cinemas Will Be Screening 'Bridesmaids' Later This Month

It's the movie that lowered the standards expected of bridesmaids around the world and later this month you'll be able to express your gratitude in person.

Odeon cinemas have teamed up with Pigsback.com to bring the much-loved 2011 comedy Bridesmaids back to Dublin cinemas for one night only. Taking place on Monday February 25 at 6.30pm, moviegoers will be able to avail of a ticket with a popcorn combo and chocolates for just €15 which should leave enough for drinks afterwards.

The participating Dublin cinemas are Blanchardstown, Coolock, Stillorgan, Point Square and Charlestown. Fear not if you're outside the capital as Odeon cinemas at Naas, Newbridge, Castletroy and Waterford will also be getting involved.

More information can be found here.

READ NEXT: The Craic Will Be Something Else At The 3 Arena This Paddy's Day